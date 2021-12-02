Fortnite Black Hole event confirmed for Chapter 2 Season 8

The clock is ticking and with each stroke, the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 looms nearer than before. The Cubed themed season is set to end on December 4 with a new chapter following it.

Despite having no significant details regarding the next season, the community is quite excited about its arrival with many players trying to figure out what the upcoming live event will be like.

Data miners have been keeping quite busy of late accessing in-game files and have confirmed the the season-ending event for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Black Hole to grasp the island

The trailer for the live event has already been teased by Epic. The Cube Queen will be challenged by the Valor Warriors in an attempt to save the island. However, it seems that the island will soon be destroyed and a gigantic black hole will gobble everything up.

Apparently, gamers reported that the sound near the Convergence POI resembled that of the Black Hole. The news of the arrival of the Black Hole was also confirmed through various sources.

Data miner HYPEX revealed that the Black Hole files in the game have been updated. Furthermore, Epic has added a hotfix that will load gamers into the Black Hole phase as soon as they try to access the game following the live event.

Initially, the extended trailer for The End event was to be released soon. However, the release has been delayed due to unforeseen circumstances. Gamers can definitely expect it to be out before the upcoming Fortnite live event kicks off on December 4.

With all the evidence pointing at quite a dramatic conclusion, the season-ending live event will surely be quite entertaining to watch.

Downtime for the new chapter

The live event will take place on December 4 at 4.00 pm EST. Following which, the Black Hole will drape the entire island and downtime will begin.

The downtime will be an extended one as Epic will have to introduce a brand new island and map. It is expected to last for three days and gamers will be able to access Chapter 3 of Fortnite once it is complete.

