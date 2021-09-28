Fortnite is bringing back Chug Splashes with "spicy" twist

The variety of weapons in Fortnite is not the only reason why the game is so dynamic. In fact, the battle royale game also has several consumables ranging from fish to healable, which have a range of effects on players.

In the last few seasons, Chug Splashes had become one of the most popular consumables. They helped players heal up quickly while in the middle of the battle.

However, the item was vaulted after Chapter 2 Season 6. Fortunately, the latest Fortnite update, v18.10, has brought back Chug Splashes with a "spicy" twist.

After waiting for a whole season, loopers will finally be able to enjoy Chug Splashes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Although the newer and spicier version still doesn't restore shields, its improved ability will make this item a must-have in every player's loadout.

Spicy Chug Splash arrives in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The new and enhanced Chug Splash comes with a spicy twist. On top of healing players, it also gives them a momentary speed boost. This makes up for the lack of shield restoration by Chug Splash in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Most of the stats for the Chug Splash in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 remain the same as in the previous version. It will steal heal 20HP for players. Players will find it in stacks of two and can stack up to 6 in a single inventory slot.

The reason that makes the new version of Chug Splash in Fortnite unique is that it will now also give players a speed boost of 1.4x for a whole minute.

How to use the Chug Splash in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The Chug Splash in Fortnite has always been a helpful item in combat, especially when played in teams. While teammates engage with enemies, users can continue to heal them if they take damage.

Even in solo matches, gamers would not have to wait to heal up, and they could just continue fighting after throwing a Chug Splash on the ground.

The spicy version of Chug Splash in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 can be used as a perfect item to reposition during a gunfight or escape the storm.

Since the item heals loopers and provides them with a speed boost, they can use it to rotate when hurt or make it into the circle if there is no vehicle in sight.

