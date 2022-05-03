Fortnite is bringing Choppers back in Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite just released the 20.30 update for Chapter 3 Season 2, and a ton of new leaks have already surfaced. From new skins like the Omega Knight skin to a Doctor Strange NPC, the latest update is loaded with content.

Leakers have also revealed that a fan-favorite vehicle from Chapter 2 will be returning to Epic Games' battle royale title in Chapter 3 Season 2. However, Loopers might have to donate their Gold Bars for the developers to release them.

Here's everything to know about the imminent return of Choppas in Chapter 3 Season 2.

Fortnite will unvault Choppas in Chapter 3 Season 2 with v20.30

Prominent leaker Shiina was sure about Epic Games unvaulting the Choppas in Chapter 3 Season 2, ahead of the 20.30 update. This is primarily because the teaser for the update was named 'Time to reach new heights' and the Choppa was also spotted in the recent trailer for the Zero Build mode.

Shiina @ShiinaBR The Choppa will most likely get unvaulted tomorrow!



Fortnite posted this hint: "Time to reach new heights!"



We also saw the Choppa in a new "Zero Build" trailer. So it's very likely it's getting unvaulted tomorrow! The Choppa will most likely get unvaulted tomorrow!Fortnite posted this hint: "Time to reach new heights!"We also saw the Choppa in a new "Zero Build" trailer. So it's very likely it's getting unvaulted tomorrow! https://t.co/wMoxe78QUb

Shiina was correct with the prediction, as leakers have now discovered the funding image for the Choppa alongside the updated icon for Balloons.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The Choppa Funding Image & updated Balloon icon has been added in v20.30 The Choppa Funding Image & updated Balloon icon has been added in v20.30 https://t.co/xXdqOLVz5Q

As of now, it is unknown if players will have to donate Gold Bars to bring back the Choppas or if there will be a funding battle with the Balloons. In Chapter 3 Season 2, Loopers have already spent their Gold Bars bringing back weapons and items such as the MK Seven Assault Rifle and Rift-to-Go.

iFireMonkey previously claimed that the final unvaulting battle for Chapter 3 Season 2, would be between the Shield Bubble and Balloons. Hence, there's a possibility that the developers will directly unvault the Choppa.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Next update we should get the final unvaulting battle which will be Shield Bubble VS Balloons, I'm curious which you'll be voting for! Next update we should get the final unvaulting battle which will be Shield Bubble VS Balloons, I'm curious which you'll be voting for!

What to expect from Choppa in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

The Choppa in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, is being used by The Seven to counter the Imagined Order. The flying vehicle used to have 1500 HP, and players could also apply a boost.

As opposed to other vehicles like Tanks and the X-4 Stormwing, the Choppa isn't loaded with missiles or machine guns. It would be an exaggeration to say that it's a broken vehicle, which is why the developers might not change it heavily.

Overall, the latest 20.30 update for Fortnite has been a massive success. The community was looking forward to witnessing the new content, and this is exactly what Epic Games delivered.

