Fortnite Champion Series 2021: Schedule, free rewards and other details

With the arrival of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, professional players around the world can buckle up for the Fortnite Champion Series, better known as FNCS. Every season, thousands of skilled players take part in the event to get their hands on the massive prizes.

Epic Games has finally released the details for the FNCS of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. As expected, the event will give out free rewards to viewers as well, and here's how to claim them.

How to get free Fortnite Champion Series rewards in Chapter 2 Season 8

Players will receive the following free rewards during the upcoming Fortnite Champion Series:

FNCS 2:8 Animated Emoticon

Animated Emoticon FNCS Spirit Spray

Spray Combat Cubed Loading Screen

Loading Screen Foam Finger Back Bling with the purple style variant

Fortnite Champion Series 2021 free rewards (Image via Epic Games)

Collecting these rewards is a fairly simple task. Players just need to link their Epic Games and Twitch accounts and watch the FNCS via any official Fortnite Twitch channel.

The rewards will most likely be available after watching the event for 15 to 20 minutes.

Fortnite Champion Series 2021 schedule

This time around, Epic Games has reduced the number of qualifiers, and the top five teams from each qualifier will directly reach the finals. Chapter 2 Season 8 FNCS has to be conducted in a shorter time span to ensure that other competitive events towards the end of 2021 also take place smoothly.

The dates and timing for the Fortnite Champion Series tournament broadcasts are:

Date/Event Europe NA-East NA-West Brazil Asia October 17Qualifier 1 7.00 pm CEST 5.00 pm ET

6.00 pm PT 6.00 pm BRT 6.00 pm JST October 24Qualifier 2 7.00 pm CEST 5.00 pm ET 6.00 pm PT 6.00 pm BRT 6.00 pm JST October 28Semi-Finals Day 1 6.00 pm CEST 5.00 pm ET 6.00 pm PT 6.00 pm BRT 6.00 pm JST October 29Semi-Finals Day 2 7.00 pm CEST 5.00 pm ET 6.00 pm PT 6.00 pm BRT 6.00 pm JST

October 30 Finals Day 1 7.00 pm CEST 5.00 pm ET 6.00 pm PT 6.00 pm BRT 6.00 pm JST October 31Finals Day 2 7.00 pm CEST 5.00 pm ET 6.00 pm PT 6.00 pm BRT 6.00 pm JST

Fortnite Champion Series 2021 rewar money

In total, the prize pool for the Chapter 2 Season 8 FNCS is $3 million. The amount is the same as Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 and will be divided among the winners based on their region:

EU - $1,351,200

- $1,351,200 NA East - $635,100

- $635,100 Brazil - $428,175

- $428,175 NA West - $222,300

- $222,300 Asia - $150, 600

- $150, 600 Middle East - $122, 250

- $122, 250 Oceania - $90, 450

Also Read

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 FNCS was full of nerve-racking gameplay and viewers around the world loved the event. Expectations for the upcoming Fortnite Champion Series are also sky-scraping, and it's safe to assume that the professional players won't disappoint.

Edited by Sabine Algur