Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Changes players want in the next Season

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is winding down and fans' expectations are starting to be known regarding Chapter 2 Season 7.

The story is the same as any other Season of Fortnite. As soon as one starts, players are eager to learn everything they can about the following Season, no matter how far away it is.

As Season 7 approaches, now is the time that wishes and hopes for content are expressed the most. There are a handful of things that the player base wants to see in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

Changes players want to see in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

Futuristic Theme

B4 I go to sleep the idea for season 7 to be futuristic is awesome. I feel like the vehicles and poi's would be SICK but I dont want another loot pool change. New weapons/mythics would be awesome but I dont want the WHOLE loot pool to change again. I want normal fortnite back:/ https://t.co/IsTgTTkXqp — Đēvîăñ| idk I like games (@IdontknowIoI) May 19, 2021

Leaks galore have come out in the lead up to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. There have been indications of new skins, new areas, and a potential new theme for the season.

C2 Season 7 theme hint?



I wanna see Fortnite try doing the entire Future theme again. Season 9 was a bit underwhelming with the future theme, since Retail Row and Tilted Towers were the only areas that got a major change. https://t.co/gdO3FDplkq — Happix! Proud Omni/Robot/Batfucker. (@NekoHappix) May 6, 2021

Medieval has been the consensus, but some fans are much more interested in taking a trip to the future. A futuristic Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is on the wishlist for many players.

More Competitive Fortnite

my fortnite chapter 2 season 7 wishlist:

- daily cups added back for summer (prefer solos or duos)

- cash cup rounds (ex. top 333 trios qualify for round 2)

- more creator cups

- huge map change/multiple new pois

- increased prize pools/heats money — Lacy (@OfficialLacy) May 19, 2021

On top of the theme change and potential changes to the map, fans want more competitive Fortnite. With the COVID-19 pandemic, LAN events have essentially ended for the foreseeable future. Fortnite has done a good job of taking to online and providing opportunities to compete for rewards. One wishlist indicates the want for even more competitive Fortnite, such as more prize money and more cups to take part in.

Apex Legends-style rotations

@FortniteGame please do what apex is doing



Set times and rotations for maps



If you wanna keep the storyline strong then go ahead, do it on the current map but maybe every hour or so it’ll move to the old chapter one map, maybe starting around season 7 and they both change 1/2 — dylmix (follows back) (@dylanispoggers_) May 13, 2021

This is an interesting one. Apex Legends does a great job with keeping things fresh. It often rotates between different maps, whether in their battle royale mode or their new Arena mode. Some are hopeful that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 will take notes from that. They want the old map and the new map to rotate out. This could be done with a storyline reason or with different game modes to give the players what they want.