Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has the most collaborations in the history of the game

Fortnite is now known for its collaborations more than any other aspect of the battle royale title.

When someone thinks of Fortnite, they often bring up points of interest, the mishaps of the past, or the amazing collaborations that Epic Games has brought to the island.

Chapter 2, Season 7, is proof of that. Fortnite has delivered more collaborations than any other season in its history. The number has continued to grow before Season 7 concludes.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has had the most collaborations

Image via PuppetioGamerReddit on Reddit listing the various Fortnite collaborations.

A Reddit user named PuppetioGamerReddit shared the details on Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 and its collaborations. The season has seen the most and might keep adding to that record.

Previously in Fortnite, we have seen the likes of John Wick, Star Wars, the NFL, The Walking Dead, and even the Ghostbusters. These iconic franchises barely even scratch the surface.

Looking at Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 7, you can see there have been 17 collaborations thus far. These include:

Rick & Morty

Guggimon

Harry Kane & Marco Reus

Batman

Thanos

Loki

Lebron James

Bugha

Ferrari

GildedGuy

Bloodsport

Ariana Grande

Cammy & Guille

Superman

Gamora

Free Guy

Wonder Woman

As the image from Reddit shows, this has surpassed the 16 collaborations from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 for the top spot. The number could be blown out of the water with some time left before Season 7 is over.

This is because of two crossovers leaked by notorious Fortnite leaker HYPEX. These are all but confirmed at this point, making the total number of collaborations 19 at a minimum. Unannounced crossovers that arrive could make it even higher.

One skin allegedly coming to the game is that of Colombian singer J Balvin. The "Prince of Reggaeton" is a wildly popular performer, taking the stage at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show and working with Pokemon for their 25th anniversary.

The next is none other than Will Smith. The famous actor has been in the spotlight for decades at this point. He started with The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and then became well known for his work in a number of iconic films. The Fortnite skin is said to be based on his character in the "Bad Boys" series.

