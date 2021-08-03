Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks: 4 new Suicide Squad skins and more

Fortnite has seen some magnificent collaborations so far, with an entire season dedicated to Marvel being one of the key highlights.

Since then, players have been waiting for a collaboration with DC, which will bring the superheroes under their banner to the Epic Games BR.

Epic teasing the next 4 Suicide Squad skins? 👀 pic.twitter.com/8RMHKPgDXr — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 3, 2021

According to HYPEX (a credible Fortnite leaker), Fortnite will also introduce Springing Harley, Peacemaker, Polka Dot Man and King Shark.

Harley Quinn and Batman's arrival in Fortnite fueled the rumors around a DC collaboration, with the Superman skin, too, being announced recently, which becomes available on August 12th - around the same time as the new weekly challenges.

Just recently, the Bloodsport skin was announced by James Gunn, which was rather astonishing. The director of the upcoming Suicide Squad movie tagged the Fortnite account and also linked Idris Elba, who stars as Bloodsport in the movie.

The announcement of the aforementioned character more or less cemented the fact that other characters from Suicide Squad, too, will arrive sooner rather than later.

This is by far the most we've heard about DC's collaboration with Fortnite. Suicide Squad will be released on August 6th, so it's possible that the characters will be officially announced around the same time.

Also, Harley Quinn's skin is already available in the game so much like other superhero skins. Springing Harley will be another interesting variant for players.

How to get the Superman skin in Fortnite

Alongside the main skin, players will also be able to unlock an array of items inspired by the the superhero, including the the Daily Planet Back Bling and Kal-El's Cape Glider.

Although the Superman skin cannot be unlocked right now, players can still have a look at the cosmetics they will be able to earn once the skin is available.

The Superman skin goes live on August 12th (Image via Epic Games)

Including the skin, there are 10 Superman-themed items that Fortnite players can collect. They are:

Clark Kent skin

Secret Identity built-in emote, which allows Clark to transform into Superman

Clark Kent (Shadow) skin variant

Call to Action emoticon

Kal-El's Cape Glider

Solitude Striker Harvesting Tool

Superman-themed banner icon

Superman Shield Spray

The Daily Planet Back Bling

The Last Son of Krypton loading screen

Unlocking the skin

It's currently uncertain how things will pan out. It is possible that Fortnite players might have to complete Superman-themed challenges in a similar fashion to the football-themed challenges that were brought to the table to unlock the Neymar Jr. skin.

There is also a possibility that players might have to use Battle Stars to unlock the cosmetics they like, with a few requiring more effort than others.

