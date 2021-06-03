Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks: Battle Pass skins, official teaser, and more

Data miners have recently leaked significant details regarding the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass skin.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks indicate that the next season will have an alien theme.

The current Battle Pass expires on June 7th, and fans are wondering what the Battle Pass skin will be for the upcoming season.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks indicate alien-themed Battle Pass skins

Epic has recently released an official teaser for Fortnite Season 7. The teaser showcases the alien theme and has hyped-up loopers for the upcoming season.

The short teaser titled "They're Coming" shows a compartment and an illumination passing through it. There are unidentified symbols on the walls similar to those found in Kevin the Cube.

Loopers believe that the compartment is the inside of an alien spaceship, and the illumination is the portal through which loopers are being abducted.

First Official Fortnite - Chapter 2 Season 7 teaser! 👽



Season launches June 8th! pic.twitter.com/6PnmDLaFpo — Ali-A (@OMGitsAliA) June 2, 2021

Ever since the teaser hit the internet, loopers and data miners have been wondering about Season 7 Battle Pass skin.

Recently, popular YouTuber and data miner iFireMonkey discussed the Battle Pass skin issue in his latest video.

Data miner, Hypex, revealed on May 18th that in Fortnite Season 6 updates v16.10 and v16.30, two classes were added as Battle Pass rewards. One of these classes was named "AlienStyle."

Reminder that in 16.10 & 16.30 two classes were added related to battle pass rewards/challenges, first one codenamed "BattleStar" (not a collab) and second one codenamed "AlienStyle" 🤔 What are your predictions for this? — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) May 18, 2021

YouTuber iFireMonkey revealed that the AlienStyle class will be implemented in Season 7. It is speculated that the super level variant for the Battle Pass skin will be based upon this AlienStyle class.

Hypex also talked about another class titled BattleStar. Data miners are yet to reveal any information regarding this class. However, since Season 7 is getting an Alien theme, fans might see this class as a new variant as well.

The upcoming theme has already excited players. Epic has already introduced aspects of the Alien theme to Fortnite. Loopers were reportedly abducted and teleported to random points on the island.

Gamers have also encountered several posters in Fortnite that show Alien figurines holding hands and forming chains across the earth. Season 6's Foreshadow Challenges were directly involved with the Alien theme. Loopers have reported that interacting with specific mechanical objects on the island revealed creepy details of unearthly beings and UFOs.

Edited by suwaidfazal