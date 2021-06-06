Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks all but confirm "Anti-Gravity" gun and new consumable item

Epic Games is going all out with promotions for the upcoming Fortnite season. Random television screens have started appearing on the island along with the loading skin, which forecast the countdown to the number of days left for Chapter 2 Season 7.

Fortnite dropped a teaser on Twitter earlier today, which showcased three new items that will be introduced next season. One of them seems like a gravity gun.

Catalog Entry #437-887



The creatures of the Island seem to use this strange, flimsy holding device to consume their… bone modification liquid?



Fascinating indeed.



Full data upload - 6.8.2021

From the description, it appears that the aliens who are supposed to drop in next season are the ones making these absurd descriptions. "Bone modification liquid" simply describes the milk that comes in the cartons, similar to the one given in the teaser. The milk might be another consumable that players will get next season.

However, the item that is grabbing the most attention is the Gravity Gun. Fortnite posted three different item descriptions on three different social media platforms.

"Island surveillance shows inhabitants abide by standard laws of gravitational force. Suggesting field tech deployed to counteract this."

The description calls for something to "counteract' gravity," which confirms that a Gravity Gun is going to be introduced on the island by the aliens.

It has been some time since a troll weapon was added to Fortnite. The bow was added as a replacement for the vaulted snipers in Chapter 2 Season 6, but that decision did not gather much popularity. Tons of players complained about the removal of snipers until Epic was forced to bring them back to the game.

How will the Gravity Gun work in Fortnite?

Epic has not provided a concrete idea of what a gun mechanic would be like for the Gravity Gun.

Since it is meant to be anti-gravity, there is a chance it will send people who are hit by its ammunition, flying off, and deal fall damage upon landing.

Nonetheless, players will probably welcome this change and add this item to their fights to decipher new ways to defend it. Another theory would be that the milk carton is going to help form some shield or defense against the Gravity Gun.

Fortnite promises to reveal everything on June 8th, which is the day Season 7 will be launched.

