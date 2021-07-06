What's new in the Fortnite update Today (6th July): Holly Hatchery replaces Holly Hedges, New Alien Creatures, and more

According to numerous Fortnite leakers, a brand new 'pak' file for Holly Hatchery was decrypted, and within it a treasure-trove of new meshes was discovered. These meshes are unlike anything seen so far and will change the very landscape of Fortnite Season 7.

Towards the start of the new season, purple patches of land sprung up, following the alien invasion. It's now confirmed that, over time, an alien landscape will indeed cover the island.

Fortnite Season 7 Map Changes: Believer Beach, The Aftermath, And More: The aliens have officially arrived in Fortnite Season 7, and they've brought a slew of map changes with them. Fortnite's landscape is… https://t.co/wVJryDYYf6 #guestpost #guestpostingservice #guestposting pic.twitter.com/NZrBDOa0O2 — @janjansenpoetry (@JanJansenPoetry) June 8, 2021

Suffice to say, the first POI in-game has fallen to alien invaders. By the looks of it, massive map changes are already underway.

The Holly Hatchery map changes will be In-Game in 20 minutes! — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 6, 2021

Fortnite Season 7 leaks reveal the first look of Holly Hatchery

1) Holly Hatchery gets retrofitted

After much anticipation, the Fortnite community got its first real look at Holly Hatchery, or at the very least, the assets that will make up the POI. Based on the Fortnite Season 7 leaks, it's pretty evident that a lot is going on.

The trees and soil surrounding the area have mutated and now resemble some sort of alien flora. In addition to the trees outside, many buildings have also been converted.

2) This is going to be alien versus predator all over again

Judging by the name "Holly Hatchery," it's pretty evident that the aliens are going to start growing an army on the island itself. To further back these claims, along with the meshes of the alien flora, objects resembling incubators are also seen.

While they could just be alien-looking objects, based on their appearance, they are definitely incubators. While they won't behave dynamically in-game, loopers can get a fair idea about what is going to happen in the area.

Some meshes from the new location pic.twitter.com/8QRqAkqjqu — XTigerHyperX (@XTigerHyperX) July 6, 2021

3) New alien creature or harvesting impact sound?

This is speculation at best. However, given that this location will be converted into an alien Hatchery, there are bound to be guards defending it. While the sound file has been decrypted, there is some debate about what it may relate to.

Some are under the impression that the sound is related to an alien creature found at Holly Hatchery, while others believe that it may just be the sound of harvesting noise that were decrypted.

some sound files in the new pak , related to an alien or some creature when u deal damage to it etc pic.twitter.com/JNqboxsuOH — XTigerHyperX (@XTigerHyperX) July 6, 2021

