Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks: Rideable animals, Fortnite Social, and more

Data miners have recently revealed that Fortnite Season 7 might introduce several new features to the island, including rideable animals and a probable "Social" tab.

Epic has recently rolled out the v17.10 update for Fortnite Season 7. The much-needed update brought several changes in terms of gameplay and introduced several new features to the game.

The update introduced the Cosmic summer event and also revealed several cool summer-themed cosmetics that will feature in the Item Shop. The biggest surprise was that gamers could be abducted and taken to the Alien Mothership.

Amidst all these new features, data miners dropped significant information regarding several features that might soon come to the game.

This article will reveal the details regarding the recent Fortnite Season 7 leaks.

Fortnite Season 7: Epic is working efficiently to add new features to the island

Fortnite Season 7 saw the Primal-themed season transform into an Alien-themed island. Epic has introduced several alien elements to the game towards the end of Season 6. As a result, the developers were able to change the theme smoothly.

Fortnite Season 7 began with a bang, and several loopers claimed that Fortnite Season 7 is probably the best in the game's history. Expectations have gone high and it seems Epic is having a great time fulfilling them.

After introducing UFOs and new NPCs, the developers have recently introduced Alien Parasites to the game. All these exciting features, along with the Cosmic Summer event, have blown away looper's minds.

Data miners have recently revealed that Epic is working on several new features to be added to the game soon.

Popular data miner Shiina revealed that the developers are working on a "Social" tab that gamers can access from the Fortnite lobby. She is hopeful that data miners will be able to add their data mining content directly to the game after the "Social" tab has been added.

Apparently, Epic is working on a "Social" Tab that you can access in the lobby!



Does this mean I can post my datamining content in the actual game soon? 😳😂



(via @VastBlastt) pic.twitter.com/oCVVaGpEGD — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) June 23, 2021

Epic has introduced several wild animals to the island in the past few seasons. In Season 6, gamers got to see Raptors being added to the game. Ever since then, loopers have expressed their desire to ride these wild animals around the island.

Data miner Hypex recently revealed that gamers would be getting rideable wild animals in Fortnite. The data miner reveals that the v17.10 update has added a new class regarding riding wild animals to the game. However, it is still in the early stages, and gamers will have to wait patiently for some time for the feature to be added to Fortnite.

Looks like we will get a ridable wildlife animal this or next season(s), a new class was added this update related to riding animals and its still in very early development! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 23, 2021

Loopers were already over the moon following the features added along with the v17.10 update. The most recent revelation from data miners has hyped up gamers, and it is evident that Epic Games is working diligently to keep Fortnite as one of the most popular BR titles in the gaming community.

Edited by Srijan Sen