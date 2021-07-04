Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Leaks: Young Midas Skin, Chicago Painting and more

Loopers have hailed Season 7 as one of the finest in Fortnite history. The underlying reason is pretty simple, as Epic has been implementing several changes every week to make the game interesting.

Data miners are having a busy time keeping up with all the updates and new additions to the game. The recent v17.10 update introduced several new aspects to the game including Alien Parasites and the Cosmic Summer events.

Data miners have recently revealed significant information regarding new inclusions in Fortnite Season 7. It is speculated that these new additions will be reflected in the game in the near future.

This article will discuss the details of the recent revelations that have surfaced of late.

Fortnite Season 7: Leaks indicate Midas returning in a new avatar

Recently, a mural went viral on social media sites and data miners were spotted speculating about it.

The mural was spotted in Chicago and exclusively spoke of July 14th, 2021. The mural features two wings and a golden crown on top. Surprisingly, the mural does not feature any characters but has Fortnite written on top of it. Data miner Hypex speculates that this mural has a lot to do with the upcoming quest in the game.

It was revealed that a painting will appear in the game named, Majesty or Grandeus. Hypex also revealed that gamers will also get an upcoming skin with the text "Earn rewards by completing King's Bling quests."

A painting was spotted in Chicago by u/HostessGlazedDonut hinting for the 14th!



There's also a painting that will appear ingame this/next week named Majesty/Grandeur & an upcoming skin with this text: "Earn rewards by completing King's Bling quests"



Show me your guesses 👑👀 pic.twitter.com/ugElx1ShuY — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 3, 2021

It is speculated that the painting in Chicago teases a bit of the upcoming skin that gamers will be able to get hold of in Fortnite Season 7.

Another popular data miner, Shiina, revealed another possibility that might happen in Fortnite Season 7. Shiina speculated that the upcoming Fortnite skin could be a Young Midas.

Apparently the concept art of Young Midas that was in the ArtStation leak featured the coveted character in his early days featuring a crown. The speculation is growing strong, and the uncanny resemblance between the two has only solidified it. Gamers will have to wait and see whether the speculation turns true or not.

The mural of the upcoming outfit that's currently being drawn in Chicago also has a crown on it in addition to the wings!



So maybe this could also be related to the Young Midas skin that was in the ArtStation "leak" a few months ago? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qVwzPDQVQZ — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 3, 2021

Midas is probably the most loved character in the game. Epic has introduced several new cosmetics for Midas and all of them have been successful in generating a hefty revenue

Epic has recently released the Midsummer Midas skin for the Fortnite Season 7 Cosmic Summer event. The recent speculation regarding Young Midas will surely blow fans' minds.

Most loopers will be praying for Epic to introduce a Young Midas cosmetic to the game. Time will only reveal whether their prayers are answered or not.

