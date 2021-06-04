Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Live countdown, new lobby, map changes, and more

Data miners have recently leaked various information regarding Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 7. This information provides significant insight into the next season's theme and storyline.

Fortnite Season 6 will continue for a few more days. Gamers are busy grinding XP to rank up before the next season kicks off. The excitement of loopers is growing exponentially as Season 7 closes in.

It has been reported that Epic will introduce another feature in the game that will notify users about Season 7. This article dives into the details of a new feature that will be added to Fortnite.

The countdown for Fortnite Season 7 and a new lobby

Data miners have revealed that Fortnite Season 7 will get an alien theme. However, loopers have recently encountered various instances of alien activity on the map. Epic is rolling out the update, and gamers are getting a proper transition into the new season.

The developers unveiled the Foreshadow Quests that require gamers to perform certain actions and gain considerable XP. The Foreshadow Quests explicitly reveal the details of aliens and UFOs. Gamers also encounter creepy audio files when interacting with various in-game items.

Popular data miner Hypex recently revealed that a countdown timer would be introduced into the game. It is anticipated that this timer will feature in all the Foreshadow Quest TVs.

A Countdown is supposed to appear today (if not then tomorrow) along with the image to the left on ALL the Foreshadow Quests TVs and the lobby that I leaked 5 days ago!



Also the last 2 Foreshadow Quests SHOULD also appear today/tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/sNcupXcutg — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) June 4, 2021

The timer is anticipated to be a countdown until the commencement of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 7.

The data miner also revealed that a new lobby is expected to feature in Fortnite. It is anticipated that the countdown timer will also feature somewhere in this recently revealed lobby.

Reminder that this lobby should be appearing today and it's supposed to show the countdown, if it didn't get scrapped like the gold one, also just a fun fact: The chair props are called "Lawn & Beach Chairs"! (Again thanks to @intercelluar for sending me the lobby id last week) pic.twitter.com/KewQnnnNg7 — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) June 4, 2021

It is anticipated that the fifth Foreshadow Quest will go live today. The fifth quest requires gamers to search and destroy spooky TV sets on the island. The recently leaked lobby also features a TV set, and gamers expect the quest to go live soon.

The countdown timer will also feature a geometrical marking beside it. Loopers can encounter the same figure in the crop circles of Colossal Crops. Hence, it is a strong indication of aliens being introduced in the game. Therefore, it is expected that there will be considerable changes in the map.

It was recently reported that the Spire Towers would be removed from the map. However, Epic is yet to reveal any official information regarding the same.

It will be interesting to see how the developers incorporate the alien theme into the storyline of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 7.

