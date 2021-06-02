Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Release date, theme, leaks, and everything we know so far

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is only a few days away from release. There are multiple leaks all over social media about what players can expect from the upcoming season. Moreover, a small-scale alien invasion has already started to take place on the island.

Players are being abducted into alien ships in Risky Reels. This might be the onset of Fortnite Season 7. There is no official statement from the developers about the theme of the forthcoming season. However, the presence of UFOs on the island and multiple alien-themed files released by leakers suggest that the new season's theme will be about aliens attacking the island.

A lot of new "Alien" themed files added this patch, could it be the theme of Season 7?



via @FortTory #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/b8KHEqYZ0b — Max // Fortnite News & Leaks 🛸 (@FNLeaksAndInfo) May 25, 2021

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 release date

Epic Games has stated that the official launch date of Season 7 will be Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Players who are yet to level up their Season 6 battle pass to tier 100 should step up their game.

Epic Games also gives the Glyph Master Style to players who have reached level 50 of the battle pass. Doing so will also unlock Raz's outfit and the new Spire Quest.

Make way for Loki

Leaks on Twitter suggest that Loki, aka the god of mischief, is coming to the island. There is also speculation that Loki is the mastermind behind the UFOs this season. Considering that he led the alien attack on New York in the first Avengers movie, Loki can very well do the same in Fortnite.

ICYMI: Loki will be added to #Fortnite soon! He can be spotted in the FINAL Crew Loading Screen! pic.twitter.com/dRzz2Vax7p — DubzyFortnite | Latest News and Leaks! (@DubzyFN) May 25, 2021

However, these are all speculations. Data miners have spotted Loki on the final Crew loading screen, but there is insufficient evidence to tie him to the storyline. Players can still expect the skin of their favorite Marvel characters to be added to the game. These characters did not make it into the massive Fortnite x Marvel collaboration in Chapter 2, Season 4.

Mothership might be close

There have been multiple theories of 'mothership' coming into Fortnite. Since smaller UFOs have already been spotted, players believe that the mothership is not far away.

Fortnite leaker FortTory published a tweet on the issue yesterday:

THEORY:



UFO's start appearing 4 days before the new season since whe have the following Countdown.



This Countdown could refer to the distance the "main UFO(?)" is from the Fortnite Island.



so in this theory that would imply that the UFO's could be scouting the island? pic.twitter.com/a2p33wqYOr — FortTory (@FortTory) June 1, 2021

YouTuber Tabor Hill posted a video of him getting abducted by aliens on the island. In a pinned comment below that video, he claimed a 'mothership' is coming soon. This is just a theory for now, as no official confirmation is available.

Players will have to wait for six more days to find out what Fortnite Season 7 has to offer.

Watch the UFO abduction video below:

Edited by Srijan