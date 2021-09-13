Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Battle pass, new map, weapons, skins and more revealed

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has finally arrived and it comes with a whole host of changes. There have been plenty of new items, changes and additions revealed since the new season officially arrived, and players are continuing to discover new features as they go. Here's everything new that has arrived in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

New features for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 battle pass

The new battle pass debuted and it has officially titled this season "Fortnite Cubed". As the name suggests, 'The Cube' is back and wreaking more havoc than ever before. The new skins in Fortnite's latest battle pass are:

Toona Fish - new customizable skin

- new customizable skin Charlotte - has two variants

- has two variants Kor - has three variants

- has three variants Fabio Sparklemane - has two variants

- has two variants J.B. Chimpanski - has three variants

- has three variants Torin - has two variants

- has two variants Carnage - has one variant

Players can begin leveling up, unlocking battle stars and purchasing items. The battle stars mechanic from Chapter 2 Season 7 is one of the few game mechanics that stayed over to Chapter 2 Season 8.

Venom and Carnage are now both in Fortnite!!!



Now, we need Spider-Man pic.twitter.com/hL6xCLDEyV — BartekFNaFfanPL (@itwasjustglitch) September 13, 2021

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map

The new map has not undergone the drastic changes that many thought were coming. Corny Complex is now Corny Crops and both Sludgy Swamp and Coral Castle remain after being abducted. There are some new crash sites and a new dimension, the Sideways (a Stranger Things collaboration) is present, but the changes are relatively small. Even Misty Meadows is going to stick around for this season.

Everyone: we want map changes!

Fortnite: let's introduce a whole new "sideways" dimension and more NPCs and PvE gameplay which nobody likes and make a few parts of the map orange! pic.twitter.com/2o6KFrjdAq — SF Checkmate (@CheckmateXD) September 13, 2021

All Chapter 2 Season 7 POIs have returned, though there are some new locations on the map. After all the leaks and rumors, this is a relatively insignificant change to the map.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 weapons

New weapons added for Chapter 2 Season 8. (Image via Epic Games)

There are a host of new weapons in the game after Chapter 2 Season 7 ended. The IO weapons, like the Pulse Rifle and Recon Scanner, have been removed in favor of some new weapons. Here's the full list:

Boss Minigun - Mythic

- Mythic Sideways Minigun - Mythic, Legendary, Epic, Rare, Uncommon and Common

- Mythic, Legendary, Epic, Rare, Uncommon and Common Sideways Rifle - Mythic, Legendary, Epic, Rare, Uncommon and Common

- Mythic, Legendary, Epic, Rare, Uncommon and Common Carnage Symbiote - Mythic

- Mythic Venom Symbiote - Mythic

- Mythic Slone's Burst Assault Rifle - Mythic

- Mythic Flight-Knock Pistol - Exotic

- Exotic Powerup Minigun - Common

- Common Port-A-Portal - Epic

- Epic Shockwave Launcher - Legendary

- Legendary Shadow Flopper - Rare

Mythic weapons can be purchased from NPCs with gold bars. Some previous guns have been unvaulted this season as well.

