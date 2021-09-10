Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass: Which new skins should you expect?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will be one of the most exciting ones in recent times. With a roster of exciting new skins, map changes, and more confirmed, players are wondering what more the upcoming season could have in store.

Epic Games has all but confirmed the arrival of Kevin the Cube, one of Fortnite's most intriguing artifacts as well. Players have been expecting its return ever since its disappearance in Chapter 1 Season X of Fortnite.

As of now, Epic Games has already confirmed the addition of Naruto to the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass, which has fans wondering what other skins they can expect in the Battle Pass as well. The list of speculated skins is just as exciting, if not more!

Skins that players can expect in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass

1) Naruto

Donald Mustard confirmed to @qCandywing that Naruto will be in the next Battle Pass. We were told the same thing from that insider a few months ago and he also mentioned a Mythic Explosive Kunai item! pic.twitter.com/4RSBQlicV8 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 7, 2021

The hype is real regarding the arrival of Naruto in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass. Epic Games has confirmed that they have acquired the rights to this iconic anime legend, and players cannot wait to own the Fortnite map as the Seventh Hokage!

2) Dragon Ball Z/ other anime collabs

The animes they have the rights too is

Demon slayer

DBS

Fist of the north star

Jojo

And Naruto — Goro Majima (@xzjackett) June 29, 2021

This is just speculation based on rumors going around the community, but if it turns out to be true, the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass will be one of the best in recent times.

Players can only imagine the feeling of pulling up on their enemies as Goku, the whacky Jonathan Joestar, or maybe even Tanjiro. This will perhaps be enough to lure the entire anime community to Fortnite.

3) Suicide Squad skins

KING SHARK PLEASE DONT BE SCRAPPED



KING SHARK PLEASE DONT BE SCRAPPED



KING SHARK PLEASE DONT BE SCRAPPED



KING SHARK PLEASE DONT BE SCRAPPED



KING SHARK PLEASE DONT BE SCRAPPED — fitzy (@FitzyLeakz) August 29, 2021

With the Idris Elba Bloodsport skin making it to the game, it would not be surprising if other iconic characters from the movie make it to the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass. Frankly, many players would absolutely love to play as King Shark as they devastate enemies in Fortnite.

4) Spider-Man

Small disclaimer: I have no clue if this will happen, but considering both epic and sony’s backgrounds, probably gonna happen — Bzeebs (@bzeebs) August 24, 2021

Also Read

Now, fans should not get their hopes high with this one, as this rumor does not have much evidence to back it up yet. However, given how Epic Games constantly tries to tap into every major pop-culture event, it is possible for players to get a Spider-Man skin in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass. This, however, depends on Sony's generosity regarding licensing.

Edited by Danyal Arabi