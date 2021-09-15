Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Stars guide: How to collect and use them

Along with all the new content in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, Epic Games also added Battle Stars. This allows players to choose the Battle Pass items they want to grab.

Battle Stars were added to the 100-man Battle Royale in Chapter 1 but were eclipsed by the release of Fortnite Chapter 2. However, the developers surprised the entire community by re-introducing them to Season 7, and from the looks of it, they are here to stay.

Battle Stars enable loopers to unlock Battle Pass items they like without paying attention to those that they don't need.

Fortnite Battle Stars

The Fortnite Battle Pass consists of numerous pages, each having around ten items that players can grab.

The Fortnite Battle Pass consists of numerous pages, with each page having around ten items that players can grab (Image via Epic Games)

These items include weapons, emotes, skins, and more. Naturally, each item on the page has a different Battle Star value attached to it. Depending on the number of Stars users have, they can choose the items they want to claim.

This saves time and enables them to skip the items they're not interested in. Sadly, even though this is an expedited process, purchasing several items will require players to have bought other items on the page first.

How to get Fortnite Battle Stars?

The process is pretty simple. Fortnite gamers can earn Battle Stars by simply leveling up. However, this is easier said than done.

It isn't mandatory to have access to the Battle Pass to earn Battle Stars (Image via Epic Games)

With every level they cross in the Battle Pass, loopers are rewarded with five Battle Stars. They must also note that they can unlock different pages of the Battle Pass after purchasing a few items or after reaching a specific level associated with it.

More importantly, it isn't mandatory to have access to the Battle Pass to earn Battle Stars. Players can simply earn rewards with the Battle Stars they get after leveling up.

It's safe to assume that the entire process sounds like an uphill task. However, with Battle Stars reintroduced last season, users have more or less familiarized themselves with the process, with newbies having enough time to join the bandwagon.

