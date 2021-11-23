Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Dr Slone is planning her next move to fight the Cube Queen

It is evident that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is all about the Cube Queen and Dr. Slone. While the former is a cosmic entity that is eager to destroy the island, the latter is the IO head who is willing to sacrifice anything and everything to save reality.

From opening the Redacted bunker to creating bombs, Dr. Slone has certainly left no stone unturned to defeat the Cube Queen.

Here's what the IO head is currently planning to do as Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 approaches its end.

A new IO base was found on the Fortnite map following patch 18.40

With every new update, Epic Games adds new POIs and locations. The latest 18.40 patch was no exception, as it marked the arrival of the Pyramid POI that is expected to corrupt the entire map.

However, many players might not have noticed a new IO base that has been set up near Pleasant Park and The Convergence POI. Considering that the season is about to end, this new IO base will undoubtedly play an important role in the near future.

Another interesting element of the IO base is that it's still under construction. Usually, Fortnite adds brand new buildings after updates and players aren't able to witness the construction process.

This naturally implies that the new IO building near The Convergence POI will become bigger and better in the coming days.

Significance of the new IO base in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The new IO base that is being built near The Convergence POI is most likely the Guava fort. The fort was leaked recently, and leakers suggested that it will be used as a defensive structure in the upcoming live event that is codenamed Guava.

The Guava fort's renders have further complicated the mystery around Dr. Slone's plans this season. Players have spotted seven chairs, nuke missiles, punching bags, and more suspicious items.

Koooooomar @koooooomar



Something potentially VERY interesting that I noticed:

TNTina's desk/bombs

Brutus' punching bag

Skye's books/games



#FortniteLeaks Here is my render of "GuavaFort" the FINAL stages of the POI just South of Pleasant Park. This will be used during the C2S8 Final Event.Something potentially VERY interesting that I noticed:TNTina's desk/bombsBrutus' punching bagSkye's books/games Here is my render of "GuavaFort" the FINAL stages of the POI just South of Pleasant Park. This will be used during the C2S8 Final Event. Something potentially VERY interesting that I noticed:TNTina's desk/bombsBrutus' punching bagSkye's books/games#FortniteLeaks https://t.co/3OO4n3y1TF

The seven chairs that have been spotted inside the bunker can either be for the Chapter 2 agents that worked for Midas, or the seven travelers that include the Visitor and the Foundation.

Shep @ShepQ_Q

In the render of the “Guava fort” Just a thing i thought id mention.In the render of the “Guava fort” @koooooomar made. There are 7 chairs at this table. Just a thing i thought id mention.In the render of the “Guava fort” @koooooomar made. There are 7 chairs at this table. https://t.co/DpTvJnJmsE

From the looks of it, Fortnite will bring back characters from the entirety of Chapter 2 in Season 8's live event. Loopers will be able to relive their Chapter 2 memories, as a new Chapter is bound to begin on December 7.

Edited by Rohit Mishra