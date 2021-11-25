Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: How to get 225,000 XP for free without playing the game

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is nearing its end, and players around the world have mysteriously received 225,000 XP for free.

Even though the XP grind in the current season has been easier than ever, many players have still not been able to complete the Battle Pass and get the Carnage skin.

Here's how loopers can get 225,000 XP in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 for free.

Fortnite hands out 225,000 XP to players for free

Fortnite recently confirmed that Chapter 2 Season 8 is ending with a live event called The End. Surprisingly, it is also the finale for Chapter 2, implying that Chapter 3 will begin in December.

Due to the Chapter ending, the Season 8 Battle Pass will become unavailable a day early. As compensation for this, Epic Games is giving 225,000 free Battle Pass XP to any looper that logs in before December 5.

Naturally, players were delighted to receive the free XP. During the initial days of the season, Epic Games was heavily criticized for the Quests and Punchcards XP system. However, following several buffs and changes, it is now being considered the best XP system to ever exist in the game.

What to expect from The End event in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The free 225,000 XP is just the beginning of free rewards that players will get in Chapter 2 Season 8. The End will be a one-time live event and to immortalize it, Epic Games will be giving certain rewards to players who take part in it.

The free rewards include a special Loading Screen and Wrap.

The End event will certainly revolve around the Cube Queen, Dr. Slone, and the IO. Apparently, the head of IO has created a fort near the Convergence POI for better defense.

Loopers worldwide will team up and take on the Sideways corruption during the event. Luckily, parties of 16 members can queue together. Participants must login early as the event playlist will be available 30 minutes before the start time.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The End will begin on December 4 at 1 PM PT. Thereafter, Fortnite servers will be shut down temporarily for two days, and Chapter 3 will arrive on December 7 with a new map, collaborations, skins, themes, weapons, gameplay mechanics, and more.

Edited by Atul S