Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: How many Battle Stars do you need to unlock everything?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is the second consecutive season to utilize the new Battle Star mechanic. Instead of a tiered system, players can purchase the items from a page of rewards.

Players are able to purchase these items when they want, although it's still somewhat rigid when they can buy certain items. The tier 100 skin, now the page 10 skin, is one of the last items players can buy.

Leveling up one time rewards five Battle Stars and items can cost anywhere from two to ten Battle Stars. Each page will have varying rewards, but there is a total number that determines when players will unlock everything.

Here's how many Battle Stars Fortnite players will need to unlock every item.

Unlocking all battle pass items in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

While it's been redubbed the page 10 skin, the top skin of the battle pass is essentially still the tier 100 skin. In previous battle passes, each level represented a tier and there were rewards at each level. The free rewards were available at random levels, too.

It's not a tiered system anymore, but players still ned to reach level 100 to complete the battle pass and unlock the skin and all its cosmetics. Since each level rewards five Battle Stars, that means that the entire battle pass and all its items cost 500 Battle Stars.

Each page doesn't cost 50 Battle Stars, however, because the items vary in price. Each page has a highlight reward, as well:

Page 1- Toona Fish

Page 2- Demonslayer Blade

Page 3- Charlotte (Enchanted Spirit)

Page 4- Kor

Page 5- Fabio Sparklemane

Page 6- Fabio Sparklemane (Golden Crunch)

Page 7- J.B. Chimpanski

Page 8- Torin

Page 9- Sideways Shift for Torin

Page 10- Carnage

Maximum Carnage is available on the first page of the extra rewards. (Image via Epic Games)

Additionally, all of the extra rewards that can be unlocked after completing the battle pass will cost Battle Stars as well. These include several variations of the skins that were unlocked in the Fortnite battle pass.

