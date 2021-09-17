Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Kevin the Cube moves for the first time since its addition

Kevin the Cube has finally moved in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Five of these cubes are located on the map, with players constantly spying on them. To everyone's surprise, the cube near Believer Beach rolled once.

While Kevin the Cube is a new phenomenon for many Fortnite players, veterans have already witnessed the mysterious object in Chapter 1. Back in the day, it rolled across the island and eventually dissolved in Loot Lake.

This article will explain the purpose of the movements by Kevin the Cube in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Kevin the Cube rolls in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

As of now, there are five Kevin the Cube locations on the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map:

West of Pleasant Park

Between Misty Meadows and Lazy Lake

Southeast of Believer Beach

Between Corny Crops and Dirty Docks

West of Weeping Woods

The first one that moved is located near Believer Beach. Much to everyone's shock, the cube rolled twice before returning to its original position. Having said that, it is hard to determine the cube's destination.

Movements of other Kevin the Cubes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Soon after, players reported that the cubes at Pleasant Park and Weeping Woods also rolled once. The final ones to move were located in Dirty Docks and Misty Meadows.

Interestingly, the cube in Dirty Docks rolled away from the lake. Despite seeming strange, there could be an explanation for its movements.

As mentioned above, Kevin the Cube melted in Loot Lake in Chapter 1. Therefore, it will probably avoid water sources during its journey.

While Epic Games is yet to comment on the movement of Kevin the Cubes in Fortnite, the community has come up with several theories. The most prominent ones consider the Golden Cube as a Queen, which other cubes on the island are trying to reach.

Also Read

Golden Cube in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Epic Games)

Apart from that, it seems like there is no fixed time for Kevin the Cubes' movements. Hence, players can only witness this event via luck. Despite the lack of map changes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, the mysterious cubes have generated enough curiosity among the players.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul