Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leaks: Everything we know so far

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is coming to an end soon, and according to the current Battle Pass, the season will end on September 12. Therefore, loopers can expect the next season of Fortnite to launch on September 13 if there are no delays.

Dataminers are hard at work leaking all the new stuff that will be coming to Fortnite next season. This article will try to cover all the leaks that have come out so far.

Naruto skin in Fortnite Battle Pass

The possibility of a Naruto skin coming to Fortnite next season was leaked from a document that was used during the Apple vs. Epic Games courtroom battle. Since then, Fortnite players have been patiently waiting to get more news on the availability of this skin. As of now, leakers have confirmed that Epic Games has acquired rights to add Naruto to next season's Battle Pass.

They’re actually adding Naruto to Fortnite 😭 pic.twitter.com/zcNDrboHEt — 𝒉𝒖𝒍𝒌 | アレックス (@hulkgamerxx) July 31, 2021

The Naruto crossover will also include an explosive Kunai weapon, something that is exclusive to the anime show.

Chapter 3 will see the Fortnite map get redesigned

Based on the leaks from r/FortniteLeaks on Reddit, Chapter 3 will see the map get completely redesigned into something new. This sub-reddit has previously leaked multiple things and most of it did come true.

Rumor/Possible Spoilers: This was posted last night to Reddit, the source apparently has leaked numerous things In the past that eventually came true. What do you think about this? 😳 pic.twitter.com/tokf0Z9BQf — MSF Happy Power (@HappyPower) July 16, 2021

Stranger Things crossover coming next season

There are leaks of a new upcoming mechanic called 'Sideways,' and a new location attached to the same will introduce monsters to the game. The rumored 'Sideways' mechanic is expected to be inspired by the 'Upside Down' dimension from the popular Netflix show, Stranger Things.

Fortnite Season 8 Concept Part 3 [The Sideways]



Speculated for Season 8 are the sideways, portals that work like the Upside Down in Season 9 and can also spawn Fiends!



Would you like that idea? #FortniteSeason8 #FortniteSeason7 pic.twitter.com/ru0NTzYlq7 — Ako | Fortnite News  (@FNChiefAko) July 23, 2021

This crossover is also expected to bring back mechs in Fortnite, but this time players will be able to ride the mechs. After rideable UFOs, it is only expected that Fortnite will get more innovative with the transportation system.

These are the major leaks currently, but Fortnite players can expect more to drop as soon as Season 8 gets closer.

Also Read: Fortnite update v17.40 early patch notes: Major map change, new skins, and more

Edited by Gautham Balaji