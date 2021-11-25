Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event explained: Leaks, timer, map changes, and more

The finale of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, is upon us for both the Season and the Chapter in its entirety.

Fans have been eager to see where Season 8 leads for quite some time. The alien threat was defeated, but Kevin the Cube returned with an entire family and a Queen to rule them all.

Now, Epic Games have revealed a teaser for the final fight that will take place in Fortnite Chapter 2. Season 8 will be its end, and Chapter 3 is on the horizon as more and more information about the live event is teased.

Everything to know about the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event

Leaks

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Chapter 2 - Season 8 Event Known Info & Theory (Spoilers)



Known Info:

- Event Name "The End"

- "Night Night" Screen/To Be Continued Screen

- Season Ends on a Sunday

- Foundation Voice Lines

It is confirmed that this will be the final live event of Chapter 2. What else is known, though? Players can be sure they are fighting the Cube queen. That's about it in terms of certainty.

Leakers like iFireMonkey have delivered plenty of details that they are confident will occur in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event. Of course, these are all speculation until they officially happen.

The likes of the Foundation playing an important part means we could see more of the Seven and hopefully the return of Agent Jones. Apparently, players can be eliminated during the event, too.

Timer

The timer for the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event is active on the lobby screen. The countdown just confirms what Epic Games has already told everyone about the date.

As the timer counts down, it will be at the time of the live event on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 4:00 PM EST. Like always, players can queue for the event up to thirty minutes prior.

Map changes

Flawless | Fortnite leaks @FlawlessLeaks

A smart build mode (Build more then 1 build per click)

A revamped Arena scoring!

Chapter 3 leaked map(Not %100 right)

About 30% of the map will be covered in water



A smart build mode (Build more then 1 build per click)

A revamped Arena scoring!

Chapter 3 leaked map(Not %100 right)

About 30% of the map will be covered in water

Map changes will either occur because of the live event or another blackhole rumored to send the Fortnite universe to another island once again. The live event will confirm that.

FlawlessLeaks on Twitter shared a rumored Chapter 3 map that will be named Artemis. There are plenty of water, desert, and snow biomes that match other rumors and some familiar points of interest.

More live event offerings

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Main parts of the end event announcement:



- December 4th & 4 PM ET

- Free Wrap & Loading Screen for participating

- Login anytime (such as now) to get 225K XP

- You can have up to 16 people in your party

- Bagin Bin Week on Nov. 30th

Fortnite players are able to log in now for a massive 225K XP to help them finish Chapter 2 Season 8 strong. Along with that, other details have been pulled out of the files for the live event.

A free wrap and loading screen will be given to those who help take down the Cube Queen. However, the files are encrypted at this time, so it is unknown what those free items look like.

As well, there is room for 16 people in a party. This plays into the rumour that hordes of Cube Monsters will need to be defeated in a Save the World-style event. With 16, hunkering down and laying waste to the hordes should be easy.

