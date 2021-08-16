Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 8 Map: Everything we know so far

Chapter 2 Season 8 of Fortnite is right around the corner, as the ongoing alien-themed season will soon come to an end. Naturally, players around the world are now curious to know what the new season will bring to the table.

With every season, Epic Games tweaks the Fortnite Island with new POIs, themes, vehicles, NPCs, and a lot more. Catering to Chapter 2 Season 7's alien theme, the community witnessed the Mothership UFO and futuristic vehicles on the island.

Here's everything that players can expect to see on the Fortnite map in Chapter 2 Season 8.

The Sideways will release monsters on the map in Chapter 2 Season 8 of Fortnite

The aliens will leave the Fortnite universe towards the end of Chapter 2 Seaosn 7. From the looks of it, they will be replaced by monsters in the upcoming season.

Prominent leakers in the Fortnite community have talked about a new GamePlayTag related to 'Sideways' encounters:

A new GameplayTag for "Sideways" encounters was added in this update..



I don't know for sure what it's used for, but do you still remember the Sideways leak in one of my posts a few days ago? 👀 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 20, 2021

Interestingly, The Sideways might be an alternate dimension similar to 'The Upside Down' in popular TV series, Stranger Things. It will most probably release monsters into the game. Some leaks have even suggested that these monsters will be rideable.

Kevin the Cube might return to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 8

There is plenty of evidence related to the return of Kevin the Cube to Fortnite. While some believe Kevin will return during the current season's end, others are claiming that Kevin will make an appearance in Chapter 2 Season 8.

Kevin the Cube in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The latest Rift Tour event showcased Kevin the Cube on the Chapter 2 map. Also, a survey by Epic Games contained skins based on the famous purple cube from Chapter 1.

The likes of HYPEX have also addressed the return of Kevin the Cube to Fortnite:

Donald Mustard yet again teasing The Cube's return with the "They see me rollin’" lyrics 👀 pic.twitter.com/4pMKnFbOmt — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 8, 2021

It is worth noting that Chapter 2 Season 8 will go live during Halloween, and the map will have a spooky theme.

Chapter 2 Season 8 map may have a Lunar Escalation theme

The Fortnite community takes advantage of every opportunity to release its own concepts. One such concept revolves around the idea of Lunar Escalation. It talks about several futuristic POIs on the map that, to say the least, look magnificent.

If the concept turns out to be true, players might witness new POIs in place of Coral Castle, Slurpy Swamp, and Corny Complex.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: The Lunar Escalation concept (Image via Twitter/funniicat)

Having said that, all the aforementioned map details are just speculation, and players must take them with a grain of salt.

Edited by Siddharth Satish