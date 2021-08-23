Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Map leaks, Battle Pass skins, new locations and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is right around the corner, and with new collaborations still dropping, loopers can only imagine what's in store for them in the coming days.

According to the storyline, the Mothership is due to crash, Kevin is set to return, and a certain Ninja from the Hidden Leaf Village is also due to arrive in Fortnite. While a lot of it is speculation based on leaks, there does seem to be some substance to the claims.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 speculated and predicted changes

1) Map leaks

While not much has been disclosed regarding map changes, a few major locations and POIs are subject to change. For starters, according to leakers, Misty Meadows is going to be destroyed when the Mothership crashes into it.

In addition to this location being destroyed, landmarks such as Slurpy Swamp, Coral Castle and Corny complex will also be permanently changed towards the beginning of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

FORTNITE SEASON 7 EVENT LEAKS!!



Misty Meadows MIGHT be the POI where the mothership crashes with this season's event

The POI was tested by Devs for the season 7 map with the names (Misty Aftermath) and (Misty Remove)



/S17/AbductedPOI/Maps/Proto/S17_MistyAftermath_Test pic.twitter.com/66kACgwtt1 — Fortnite Status 🕒 (@ForkniteStatuss) August 22, 2021

2) Battle Pass skin

Given that Fortnite Season 7's Battle Pass featured an amalgamation of collaborations such as Superman, Rick & Morty and Guggimon, it's hard to pinpoint who exactly may or may not be introduced in the new season.

While there is talk of collaboration with Naruto and other prominent characters, there is no guarantee that Epic Games will be able to pull it off in time. Nonetheless, by all accounts, there is a possibility that The Foundation may also finally be added to the Battle Pass in the upcoming season.

3) New locations

In addition to the map changes that will carry over from this season to Fortnite Season 8, there is still a rumor floating about of an upcoming landmark in the new season that will feature a desert type of biome.

Furthermore, given that Kevin is set to return, a new landmark being named "Cubes" doesn't seem to be a mere coincidence at all. Given that a tiny Kevin the Cube is located within the new Impostor LTM, this could be proof that Kevin may be split into tiny cubes at some point during the new season.

Found something with @tonxim: We might get a Mummy skin in Season 8 (could be scrapped). It matches the theme of a POI coming in Season 8.



The POIs/Landmarks are (there's most likely more but these are the only ones that got leaked):

- Pyramid

- Cubes

- Crash Site — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 18, 2021

4) Kevin the Cube

Kevin's return to the island has been leaked numerous times. However, the hype-train first began towards the end of Fortnite Season 6, when Raz's Back Bling showcased runes that resembled those related to Kevin.

Nonetheless, these claims were validated only after Kevin the Cube was featured in the Rift Tour, which showed him as a "yet to come memory" on the island during the current season.

Taking into account the Rift Tour evidence, the Reddit insider and Donald Mustard's cryptic tweets, it's safe to assume that Kevin will be back as Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 begins.

YOU THOUGHT I WON'T GET THE SECRET MESSAGE, LET'S GOOOOO pic.twitter.com/5WugGdm6MN — ImNico ❁ (@ImNicoReal) August 8, 2021

