Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: The rarest weapons and where to find them

Epic Games is currently focused on diversifying the loot in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Most recently, the developers added new mechanics, following which crows drop Purple and Gold weapons.
However, in the latest season, certain weapons have still maintained their elusiveness, and players worldwide are struggling to find them.
How to find the rarest weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8
Recon Scanner
The Recon Scanner was quickly one of the most popular weapons in the alien-themed Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. While the invasion has finally ended, Kymera technology like Recon Scanner is still available on the map.
Players can find the Recon Scanner exclusively through IO chests that are found in the IO bases.
Here are some prominent IO chests locations on the current map:
- IO Base to the south of Holly Hedges
- IO Base to the southwest of Misty Meadows
- IO Base located in the middle of Lazy Lake and Corny Crops
- IO Base to the north of Dirty Docks
- IO Base to the southwest of Pleasent Park
- IO House at Corny Crops
It is worth noting that none of these locations are guaranteed to drop a Recon Scanner. This explains why the weapon is so rare to get at the moment.
Rail Gun
Thanks to its ability to break builds and structures, the Rail Gun will always remain an over-powered weapon in Fortnite. The Rail Gun is also an IO weapon like the Recon Scanner, and players can find it only in IO chests.
The IO Chests locations have been mentioned above, and players have to rely on their luck to get the Rail Gun from them.
Dragon's Breath Sniper Rifle
The Dragon's Breath Sniper Rifle is the Exotic version of the original Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle. It is the only sniper rifle available in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, making it the rarest weapon on this list.
To get the Dragon's Breath Sniper Rifle, players must visit the Pitstop NPC at Boney Burbs, which sells the weapon for 500 Gold Bars.
Here's the location of Pitstop marked on the Chapter 2 Season 8 map:
All in all, finding the three rarest weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, is naturally worth the effort. While using the Recon Scanner and the Rail Gun together is already a popular strategy among players, the Dragon's Breath Sniper Rifle is a great way to eliminate opponents with a single bullet.