Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 XP glitch is giving players up to 50,000 XP in 5 seconds, here's how

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will end in a few days and players are grinding hard to complete their Battle Pass. Even though getting XP in the current season has been more convenient than ever, a new glitch can further ease the process.

A Fortnite Creative glitch has been discovered recently, owing to which players can get up to 50,000 XP in 5 seconds. Here's how to perform it.

How to get 50,000 XP in 5 seconds in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The new glitch in Fortnite can be initiated in Creative mode, and players must enter the map with the code: 3890-9555-6290.

After entering the map, loopers have to create a large grid island, where they place a player spawn point and build a Pyramid on top of it.

The next step is to get some Rift Fish and a Plasma Cannon in the inventory, drop them towards the edge of the map and start the game.

As the game begins, loopers have to consume the Rift Fish and fly towards the marker on the map. Near the marker, there are two stair builds and players have to drop the Plasma Cannon near them.

The final step is to start the game yet again, and shoot the nearby guns with the Plasma Cannon.

As soon as the Plasma Cannon hits the weapons, loopers will be showered with a ton of continuous XP. They can get 50,000 XP every 5 seconds, meaning that the glitch gives over 200,000 XP in just 20 seconds.

XP glitch gives over 200,000 XP in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via YouTube/Legendkingtobi)

It is worth noting that the XP output from the glitch decreases with time, and players can make the most out of it during the initial trials only.

YouTuber Legendkingtobi performed and confirmed the aforementioned glitch in a recent video:

What to expect from The End live event in Chapter 2 Season 8?

Interestingly, the current season will end a day early owing to The End live event. Epic Games even gave free XP to players worldwide as compensation for the same.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Chapter 2 Finale I 12.4.21 I 4 PM ET



fn.gg/TheEnd Welcome to the beginning of The End.Chapter 2 Finale I 12.4.21 I 4 PM ET Welcome to the beginning of The End.Chapter 2 Finale I 12.4.21 I 4 PM ETfn.gg/TheEnd https://t.co/KbhSRR3KqL

The final showdown between the Cube Queen and Dr. Slone is about to take place in The End live event. The cosmic entity will most likely destroy the current reality and force loopers to enter a new world that will be introduced in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

