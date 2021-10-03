Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 XP method: What is the best way to earn XP after the nerf?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 saw Epic Games change the way XP can be earned in the game. The focus was on the grind, and with this systematic change, players are finding it hard to grind XP and progress in the Battle Pass.

Season 8 Battle Pass has a lot of cosmetics and outfits that players can unlock with Battle Stars. Tier 100 of the Battle Pass has the Carnage outfit, one of the most sought-after characters by loopers.

However, with a problematic XP grind, players sought several different techniques to earn rank XP, and one of them was the Imposter mode. However, Epic Games nerfed the amount of XP earned from that mode making life extremely difficult for Fortnite players.

How to earn XP quickly after Imposter Mode nerf in Fortnite Season 8?

After the nerf, Fortnite players will have to take a more traditional approach. Nonetheless, Creative modes will still be the best way to earn tons of XP. By playing Team Rumble or similar LTMs, players can earn up to 125,000 XP after playing for a little over an hour.

Mikey  @YallNeedJuice ever since fortnite nerfed the XP gain in the imposters mode it’s just full of idle mfs getting idle xp and wasting time, and parties full of trolls that ruin it for everyone ever since fortnite nerfed the XP gain in the imposters mode it’s just full of idle mfs getting idle xp and wasting time, and parties full of trolls that ruin it for everyone

Apart from the Creative mode LTMs, players have to grind the game daily and complete the daily and weekly punch cards. A considerable amount of XP can be earned by completing these challenges in Fortnite.

Fortnite players also need to complete NPC punch cards. Each NPC can offer up to 80,000 rank XP, and with 17 different NPCs in the game, there is a lot of progress to be earned from these friendly characters. Most of the challenges are fairly simple and will be over in no time.

Furthermore, completing simple objectives in a match like reviving teammates or eliminating enemies will also grant some XP. Players should never give up on the traditional method of earning XP by playing Battle Royale matches and exploring all the new content added to Season 8.

These are all the most viable methods of earning XP quickly in Fortnite Season 8.

