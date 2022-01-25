Fortnite Chapter 3 AFK XP glitch gives 180,000 XP per minute 

There is a new XP glitch map in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 that players can opt for to farm XP. This is an away-from-keyboard glitch (AFK) which means players can get XP by remaining AFK after completing the initial steps.

This glitch map is available in the Creative Hub and can be performed multiple times for more XP. This article will lay down the steps to perform the XP glitch and players can farm tons of AFK XP from it.

Note: XP glitches are patched within 12 to 24 hours of being discovered. If the following XP glitch doesn't work, please refer to the other methods available in our Fortnite section.

Easy steps to earn 180,000 XP quickly in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Based on the YouTube video by Cracking Bananas, players will be able to earn 180,000 XP via this glitch by completing all the steps given below in Fortnite Chapter 3:

Step 1) Go to the Creative Hub and enter the island code: 3575-2088-0639.

Step 2) Enter the map and manually start the game via the menu button. Wait 10 seconds for the orange barriers to disappear.

Step 3) A 'respawn' rift should be available on the left. Go through it and teleport to a different platform. Make your way towards the weapons lying on the ground. Pick up any two weapons from it.

Step 4) Next move towards the 1v1 structure on the extreme top left and a 'reset build' button should appear above the floating machine. Follow the blue line towards the 'King of the Game' banner and jump off the map in Fortnite. That should teleport players to a room with a maze.

Step 5) Go inside the maze and reach the opposite end of it by running through it. You will notice a bunch of hostile wolves running around. You can be quick or choose to shoot them down if required. Go to the extreme right of the maze and shoot at the ceiling. Keep shooting until the map teleports you to another region.

xQsR @xQsR_ Fortnite XP Glitch OUT SOON !!! Fortnite XP Glitch OUT SOON !!! https://t.co/o5jxdwml7R

Step 6) Slide down the straicase and enter the boat. Take the boat to the left and a tree should be in sight with a 'Secret Room XP' button. Click on the button to teleport back to the first map. Use the same 'respwn' rift to teleport and start gaining XP.

Staying AFK here will grant players 180,000 XP per minute. However, similar to most AFK glitches it will not be unlimited XP and if players want to keep gaining more, they will have to perform the glitch over and over again.

Complete all the steps correctly to gain a ton of XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Recent issues about XP gain in Fortnite

The grind is on for players who wish to progress beyond the level 100 rank in the Battle Pass. While the initial grind is tough, the amount of XP required beyond level 100 is monumental. Furthermore, it increases with further progress.

Even with all the events, challenges, and regular XP from playing the Battle Royale mode, the farming seems inefficient. Loopers often resort to XP glitch maps in the game to farm tons of XP quickly.

Disclaimer: Epic Games can issue bans for exploiting XP glitches.Therefore, Fortnite players are advised not to abuse these methods.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan