Fortnite Chapter 3: The best stretched resolution to use for more FPS and less input delay

Fortnite pros and content creators often change the native resolution of their PC to get an FPS boost while playing the game. This is a hidden trade secret, but in reality, all players can find a comfortable resolution for their PC to get the best performance.

Furthermore, the FPS boost is not significant enough to Marvel players when they copy the settings of any pro who does not use the native resolution (1920 x 1080). There is a minimal FPS boost which may go unnoticed. Stretching the resolution also has a few cons. The FOV is decreased, and players cannot see as much as they can through the native resolution of their monitor.

The discussion on the best stretched resolution is a difficult one and it might vary from player to player. However, many in the community consider the 1750 x 1080 resolution to be the one with optimum results.

How much improvement does stretched resolution bring to Fortnite?

Multiple curious players in the community have tried and tested various stretched resolutions and posted their results.YouTuber Jerian provided some stats from one of his followers who did a study and provided shocking results.

Based on his readings, 1024 x 768 settings boost the FPS up to 45%. While that will mean faster frame rates, it will be really difficult to play with a screen that wide.

😈 KoG DevilFUT 🎨 @devilfut666 12.4% more FPS 1811x1080

18% more FPS on 1750x1080

21.4% more FPS on 1680x1050

23% more FPS on 1656x1080

45.6% more FPS 1024x768



However, 1750 x 1080 might prove to be the best setting depending upon the PC set up. With the GPU scaling method, players will see an FPS boost that is quite significant. Jerian tested it out on his GTX 3090 set up and it provided an FPS of 700 plus frames.

The input lag also decreased but by negligible margins. Overall it might not seem like much, but it will be able to provide a smoother experience when building and editing rapidly.

NRG Fortnite pro Clix has also been spotted playing the 1750 x 1080 settings in Fortnite. Hitting shots at this resolution seems way easier because enemies appear bigger.

However, in reality, it is simply a placebo effect that allows players to think that enemies are bigger and shots, therefore, seem more accurate.

It is up to the players if they want to use a different resolution while playing Fortnite but all things considered, an FPS boost and reduced input delay might help to make the game a lot smoother than normal.

