Fortnite Chapter 3: Can you spot Jonesy in this picture?

Fortnite teases and leaks can come in all forms. Epic Games has often used all sorts of media in their promotional campaigns. For the release of Chapter 2 Season 7, they used teasers in the form of video, posters and postcards. Now, it seems that their latest endeavor involves a children's playbook.

Available for sale on Amazon, this playbook contains an image with tons and tons of skins from Fortnite and tasks people with finding the Jonesy. It's a Fortnite version of Where's Waldo? but the other skins in the picture may be hinting at something else.

Fortnite magazine image may be teasing potential new skins

The image was sent out and people quickly found several versions of Jonesy, including Scuba Jonesy. The main Jonesy was also quickly spotted in the right hand corner in the flag. However, lots of these other skins have prompted debate.

One user pointed out that it seems as if most of the items present in this image, skins included, are from Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 8. There are a few exceptions, but it seems like the majority might be from that season.

However, many of them don't quite resemble those skins and are leading some to question whether or not this is a tease. It wouldn't be totally out of character for Fortnite to tease a few new skins in something like this.

Jonesy is a long time character in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

However, given the placement and timing and juxtaposition of all these skins, they're probably not new. The artist who drew them isn't likely the same artist who makes the skins, so there's going to be a little bit of differentiation.

Leaks have suggested several new skins, but none of them seem to be present in this magazine. It just seems to be a fun, Fortnite themed Where's Waldo? and nothing more or less than that.

The Fortnite Where's Jonesy? Loot Hunt magazine is available on Amazon at this link for about $23 USD.

