Fortnite Chapter 3 is getting a new POI, Mythic weapon & a hidden treasure from the past

Fortnite Chapter 3 is about to get even better with the arrival of a new POI, Mythic weapon, and buried treasures. The Battle Royale title currently seems to be in its best state ever, and Epic Games would love to continue the momentum with Chapter 3 Season 2.

Leaks have suggested that the upcoming season will be based on the war between the Imagined Order and The Seven. Accordingly, new IO NPCs, weapons, and locations will be added to the map.

Here's everything to know about the Covert Cavern POI, Mythic Stinger SMG, and treasure maps in Chapter 3.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 will bring in Covert Cavern POI and Mythic Stinger SMG

The Grotto from Chapter 2 will return to Fortnite in Chapter 3 as Covert Cavern. The latter will differ slightly from the original location, but the theme will remain the same.

While The Grotto was the underground facility created by A.L.T.E.R., Covert Cavern will be The Imagined Order's underground headquarters in the war. Brutus used to patrol The Grotto, and IO Brute will guard Covert Cavern with henchmen.

Egyptian Fortnite Leaker @Egyptian_Leaker This new IO Guard NPC was added in the Chapter 3 update.



His codename is "OrderGuardTank", possibly for the upcoming Covert Cavern POI This new IO Guard NPC was added in the Chapter 3 update.His codename is "OrderGuardTank", possibly for the upcoming Covert Cavern POI https://t.co/sfeMusbubp

Leakers have also discovered a version of the map with the new POI, which largely resembles how The Grotto appeared in Chapter 2.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



I've included both the old and new versions of the mountain in this image so you can clearly see the difference!



(Credits to @FN_Assist) Leaked first look at the "Covert Canyon" POI on the minimap!!I've included both the old and new versions of the mountain in this image so you can clearly see the difference!(Credits to @FNBRUnreleased Leaked first look at the "Covert Canyon" POI on the minimap!! 🔥I've included both the old and new versions of the mountain in this image so you can clearly see the difference!(Credits to @FNBRUnreleased & @FN_Assist) https://t.co/7Orx9vq8kJ

It won't be a surprise if Covert Cavern becomes one of the most popular POIs in Chapter 3, as the IO Brute NPC will drop a lot of great loot.

This includes:

Mythic Stinger SMG + 18 SMG Ammo

Any 2 items from 3 Minis, 1 Guzzle Juice, 1 Med-Mist implying that each item has a 33% drop rate.

The Stinger SMG entirely changed the meta in Chapter 3 due to its massive DPS. It is safe to assume that the Mythic Stinger SMG will be significantly better, and loopers will try their best to grab it.

HYPEX @HYPEX The IO Brute Boss drops this loot when eliminated:



- Mythic Stinger SMG + 18 SMG Ammo

- 2 Heals from these: 3 Minis, 1 Guzzle Juice, 1 Med-Mist (all have a 33% spawn chance)



This Boss is supposed to spawn at Covert Cavern which got delayed from 19.10 to PROBABLY 19.20 or later. The IO Brute Boss drops this loot when eliminated:- Mythic Stinger SMG + 18 SMG Ammo- 2 Heals from these: 3 Minis, 1 Guzzle Juice, 1 Med-Mist (all have a 33% spawn chance)This Boss is supposed to spawn at Covert Cavern which got delayed from 19.10 to PROBABLY 19.20 or later.

Treasure Maps from Chapter 1 are back in Fortnite Chapter 3

From what it looks like, Epic Games has finally realized that the Fortnite community loved Chapter 1. Accordingly, the developer has added several OG elements in the latest chapter.

HYPEX @HYPEX Here's the lootpool of the upcoming new version of treasure maps that i talked about last month, codenamed "Rover"



- 100 Gold

- Mats & Ammo

- 2 Heals with these chances: Minis (50%), Big Shield (40%), Medkit (10%)

- 2 Legendary chapter 3 weapons, every weapon has a 14% chance Here's the lootpool of the upcoming new version of treasure maps that i talked about last month, codenamed "Rover"- 100 Gold- Mats & Ammo- 2 Heals with these chances: Minis (50%), Big Shield (40%), Medkit (10%)- 2 Legendary chapter 3 weapons, every weapon has a 14% chance https://t.co/54zqiSRSZB

HYPEX has claimed that the treasure maps from Chapter 1 are returning soon. Naturally, they will arrive with an updated loot pool which includes:

100 Gold

Materials & Ammo

2 healing items with these chances: Small Shield Potion (50%), Shield Potion (40%), Medkit (10%)

Two Legendary Chapter 3 weapons. All weapons in the arsenal have a 14% drop rate.

New players who aren't aware of treasure maps should note that these maps help them in getting guaranteed Legendary loot. They guide the player to a buried treasure chest with a golden light in the sky.

Also Read Article Continues below

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 looks promising, as advertised by leakers. Players might be distressed about the web shooters leaving permanently, but they might have several other features to explore.

Edited by Saman