Fortnite Chapter 3 leak confirms 'Daily Bugle' POI, Dinosaurs, The Foundation skin, and more

Fortnite Chapter 3 is looming close, and within a few days, gamers will be able to explore the new island. Data miners have provided some scintillating leaks regarding the upcoming chapter, which has excited gamers beyond measure. However, these leaks were haphazard and raised significant queries in the community.

The wait is over as a recent major Fortnite Chapter 3 leak has been revealed. The short video features all the new elements that are coming to Fortnite. This article will discuss some of the most amazing aspects of the upcoming season surfaced with the latest leak.

Fortnite Chapter 3: Leaks confirm the arrival of Spider-Man

Spider-Man and Daily Bugle

The official YouTube channel of Fortnite Poland accidentally revealed this particular clip. Even though the concerned authority acted rapidly to take it down, it was too late as several content creators had already saved the file for future references.

The latest movie from the Spider-Man franchise is releasing this December. The trailer dropped a few months ago, which raised significant speculation among gamers. Fortnite's collaboration stints are not unknown to anyone. Therefore it was anticipated that Epic would join hands and bring Spider-Man to the game.

The speculation was confirmed in the latest Fortnite leak as the clip reveals the web-swinger swinging across the map. There will be selectable styles as well, which will most likely be unlocked by completing special tasks. The leak also reveals that the Daily Bugle will feature on the island as a major POI.

Dinosaurs

Epic has a history of adding animals to Fortnite. Gamers have seen several animals such as wolves, chickens, and raptors being added over time.

It seems that the developers will be adding a new set of animals to the game. The leaked Chapter 3 clipping revealed a glimpse of a dinosaur roaming casually around a waterbody.

It is more or less confirmed that the beasts are arriving, but whether it will be added in Season 1 or the other ones will be revealed in due time.

The Foundation

The Foundation is one of the most popular characters in Fortnite and sports an amazing costume. Loopers are eagerly waiting for Epic to release the iconic skin in the game.

After several months of waiting, it seems the wishes of gamers are coming true. The leaked Chapter 3 clip shows the Foundation skin in the game and may feature in the Battle Pass.

Undoubtedly, it is an amazing revelation and will surely compel gamers to start the countdown for Fortnite Chapter 3.

