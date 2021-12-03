Fortnite Chapter 3 map leak allegedly reveals return of OG map, Paradise Palms and more

Fortnite Chapter 3 is right around the corner, and players are most excited about the arrival of a new map. A plethora of leaks and theories regarding the upcoming map have surfaced so far.

Most recently, theories have claimed that the famed Paradise Palms will return to Fortnite with Chapter 3. This has further led to players believing that the OG map from Chapter 1 might return as well.

Here's everything there is to know about the the return of Paradise Palms and OG map.

Fortnite Chapter 3 trailer leaked on TikTok

Apparently, a Fortnite ad on TikTok has accidentally leaked the upcoming Season. The ad began with some characters getting ready for battle, and a snowy peak was evident in the background.

Alright, for anyone who hasn't seen it yet but wants to, here's the ad that was found on TikTok.



I wasn't going to post it, but considering it's already everywhere on the internet, there's no reason to hide it anymore



- CHAPTER 3 SPOILER WARNING -Alright, for anyone who hasn't seen it yet but wants to, here's the ad that was found on TikTok.

I wasn't going to post it, but considering it's already everywhere on the internet, there's no reason to hide it anymore

(Found by @cooper17571967)

Soon after, a massive explosion takes place and Agent Jonesy witnesses the current map getting flipped. This leads to the Convergence POI and the Cube Queen getting submerged in the water.

In the final animation, a new island arrives and one of its edges is clearly visible. The edge contains certain mountains, and it seems to be a deserted region.

Gabriel_804_war @Gabriel_804_war @ShiinaBR @cooper17571967 The other side of the island reminds me of the mountains in Paradise Palms @ShiinaBR @cooper17571967 The other side of the island reminds me of the mountains in Paradise Palms https://t.co/0qXuBYn9I3

Upon closer inspection, players have concluded that the Chapter 3 map will either have a desert POI, or will include the Paradise Palms POI from Chapter 1.

Previously, many leakers and theories had already suggested that some OG locations would be added to the Chapter 3 map. With the recent trailer leak, such claims have become even more believable.

The Flipside, The Bridge, and more discovered in the leaked Fortnite Chapter 3 trailer

In the leaked trailer, players have also found traces of the Alien Mothership from Chapter 2 Season 7. The original mothership is accompanied by a golden Mothership and some UFOs.

The flipped island has also opened up the possibility of Fortnite introducing underground POIs with Chapter 3. However, it is almost certain that one side of the island will be destroyed by the Cube Queen, and only the 'Flipside' will prevail.

The mystery around Chapter 3 Season 1, its map, and the theme will be unveiled very soon. As of now, players should buckle up for the one-time 'The End' live event that takes place on December 4, at 4.00 pm Eastern time.

