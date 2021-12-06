Fortnite Chapter 3 MK7 Assault rifle is broken within 24 hours of being added to the game

A brand new loot pool has arrived in Fortnite with Chapter 3 Season 1. Amidst a wide range of new weapons, players cannot resist but appreciate the MK Seven Assault Rifle.

The MK Seven AR has been in Fortnite for just a day, and players are already calling it the best AR in the game's history. Even pro players and content creators have spoken on the weapon's broken power, and this article explains if Epic Games should nerf the MK Seven Assault Rifle.

Why is the MK Seven Assault Rifle broken in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

MK Seven is a fast-shooting Assault Rifle. When players aim, they view a red-dot scope from a first-person perspective. Over the past four years of release, this is the first time that Fortnite has allowed players to have a first-person perspective.

All other weapons in the Fortnite loot pool, except MK Seven, don't offer a first-person perspective. While aiming down sight, the screen just slightly zooms.

MK Seven's first-person perspective mode naturally helps with greater accuracy and players can effortlessly master the scope after learning the recoil pattern.

MK Seven also boasts a fast fire rate which is extremely lethal when combined with its decent damage output and enhanced accuracy. Owing to these factors, a plethora of loopers have claimed it to be the best weapon in the game's history.

Palace of Great Degridation @POGD_NSFW The Mk 7 is probably my favorite gun Fortnite ever made The Mk 7 is probably my favorite gun Fortnite ever made

☃️Nyko 🎄 @Nyx0wyd The MK-7 In fortnite is actually broken, definitely the best AR The MK-7 In fortnite is actually broken, definitely the best AR

Zenyth @NotZenyth CHAPTER 3 IS SO WEIRD BUT ITS SO SICK; THE MK 7 AR IS LITERSLLY THE BEST GUN EVER ADDED TO FORTNITE (except for the normal upgraded bolt snipe ofc) CHAPTER 3 IS SO WEIRD BUT ITS SO SICK; THE MK 7 AR IS LITERSLLY THE BEST GUN EVER ADDED TO FORTNITE (except for the normal upgraded bolt snipe ofc)

Misty @mistyfnr the mk seven is too op bro the mk seven is too op bro

FemboyRoxy 🏳️‍🌈 @FemboyRxy The MK-7 is THE BEST AR to ever be in Fortnite.



It’s THAT good. The MK-7 is THE BEST AR to ever be in Fortnite.It’s THAT good.

MK Seven has not only impressed casual players, but the likes of Tfue also believe it is broken.

Tfue @Tfue MX-Seven AR is BROKEN!!! MX-Seven AR is BROKEN!!!

Should Fortnite nerf the MK Seven Assault Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

Players worldwide have reported that the MK Seven Assault Rifle has helped them in dealing continuous damage at every range. The weapon is extremely easy to use, and things get even worse with the Mythic variant.

The Mythic MK Seven Assault Rifle can be obtained after defeating The Foundation boss in The Sanctuary POI. Just like his Mythic weapon, the boss seems to be too over-powered.

The Mythic MK Seven rifle has an even faster fire rate, and it deals more damage than the other variants.

From the looks of it, Epic Games will nerf the MK Seven Assault Rifle with the next update in Chapter 3 Season 1. It is self-evident that the MK 7 can affect the meta by being the only weapon that players rely on.

Edited by Rohit Mishra