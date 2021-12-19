Fortnite Chapter 3 new Infinite XP glitch: Map code and how to do it

Getting infinite XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is a dream for its players. Grinding XP to rank up the Battle Pass and unlock rewards is of paramount importance as everyone wants to own exclusive items in the game.

Gamers have been enjoying the WinterFest event, which kicked off recently. However, the objective to grind for XP remains intact and players are looking for new opportunities to gain significant amount of experience points to rank up faster.

Recently, players have discovered a new glitch in the game which offers them an infinite amount of XP in a very short period of time. This article will delve into detail about the glitch and guide gamers on how to trigger it.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: New infinite XP glitch map

Most of the XP glitches in the game usually transpire in the Creative mode, and the recent one is no exception. The name of this specific Creative Mode is Pro FFA Arena - XP.

The code to access this map in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is 3794-8637-4359. Loopers will have to ensure that the game mode is switched from public to private.

After entering the game, loopers need to head towards the big structure on the map named Safe Area. Inside this structure, they will come across the "Rate the Map" option on the right-hand side and a "Favorite this Map" option adjacent to it.

There is a small projection on top of this option. Loopers will need to reach this position and perform the Leapin' emote in order to trigger the glitch in Fortnite.

Once the emote is performed, gamers will begin receiving XP on their accounts. The XP glitch will be triggered, and if it slows down or stops completely, they will need to exit and start it all over again.

Is the XP glitch legal?

Exploiting the XP glitch in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 does not come with any negative effects. This glitch does not influence gameplay, and gamers won't be penalized for using it to grind experience points.

Epic Games might fix the glitch in future updates, so Loopers are advised to make hay while the sun shines.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee