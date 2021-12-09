How to open the Vault in Solo mode in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 quests for various characters are live and players can complete all the missions to earn a ton of rank XP to add progress to their Season 1 Battle Pass. One of the NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 3 is Shanta and the outfit is available for players to unlock in the Battle Pass. She also comes with a variety of styles that players can change according to their desire.

One of Shanta's quests requires players to collect gems around Seven Vaults. Seven Vaults are located all around the new map and players will have to open these vaults to complete the challenge in Fortnite Chapter 3 and earn rank XP.

Open the Seven Vault in solo games with these two easy tricks in Fortnite Chapter 3

There are seven 'Seven' vaults on the map and they are guarded heavily by Seven Sentry. These are NPCs on the map and they can be found around or inside of the vaults. The vaults require a minimum of two players to open and that has become a problem for players who play the game solo.

The Seven Sentry NPCs are not hostile. They do not attack players when approached and will not cause any harm until players shoot them. Shooting one of the Sentry's will attract the attention of the others and all will pursue the player until they are taken out.

The first trick to open the vault alone is to wait for the guards to distance themselves from each other. Then the players can take down one of the guards but not finish them off. Go near the guard to get a 'Carry' interaction button and quickly pick up the guard before the other one can get too close. Players can open the vault with the guard on their shoulder. Once the vault is open, they can shoot down the other NPC who should be in pursuit.

The other way to open the vault in solo games is to find a chicken and take it in front of the biometric lock. Somehow this trick works and Fortnite players can gain access to the vault alone with just a chicken.

Complete the quest to earn rank XP and progress in the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass.

Edited by Danyal Arabi