All Milestones in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has reverted to the old milestone accolade system allowing players to earn a ton of XP that will help them progress in the Battle Pass by unlocking it with Battle Stars. Every season of Fortnite allows players to earn Battle Pass XP to make the grind easier and the game a lot more fun.

Fortnite players want to unlock the Battle Pass as soon as possible and players will definitely not want to wait with the current Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass that has the likes of Spiderman and Buff Llama along with other cool cosmetics.

Similar to previous seasons of the game, some of the items in the Battle Pass are free and players will have to grind hard and long to unlock these free cosmetics from the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass.

All the milestones that loopers can complete in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The milestones in Chapter 3 have been broken down into 20 different stages. Each stage will offer players 8000 XP and an additional 20,000 XP will be added when players complete 10 stages of a milestone. Completing all 20 stages will earn every Fortnite player a total of 200,000 XP.

There are multiple milestones and completing all of them is a huge grind but it is also a ton of Battle Pass XP for players to collect and swiftly progress in the Battle Pass.

Below are all the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 milestones that are currently available in the game. The milestones given below are in their stage one values only:

Complete 20 Bounties (0/10)

Place Top 10 (0/15)

Spend Bars (0/2500)

Search Chests or Ammo Boxes (0/75)

Catch Fish (0/20)

Craft Items (0/10)

Destroy Trees (0/250)

Hunt Wildlife (0/25)

Reboot Teammates (0/5)

Eliminations (0/25)

Thank the Bus Driver (0/10)

Consume Foraged Items (0/25)

Damage opponents (0/5000)

Destroy opponent structures (0/250)

Harvest Materials (0/2500)

Use bandages or Medkits (0/50)

Vending Machine Purchases (0/10)

Travel distance while riding in a car or truck (0/5000)

Open Vaults (0/5)

More milestones might be added in the coming eight weeks of the first season in the new chapter.

