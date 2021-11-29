Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass: Every skin & cosmetic that may arrive with it

Fortnite Chapter 3 is right around the corner, and players around the world naturally have sky-scraping expectations for Chapter 3 Season 1. The season will begin with a new story, and a brand new Fortnite map, codenamed Artemis, will arrive as well.
The Battle Pass will always remain the biggest highlight of any Fortnite season. Here are the skins and characters that might be a part of the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass skins and cosmetics might include imprisoned Agent Jones and more
1) The Foundation
The Foundation was first introduced during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 as a member of The Seven. He played an important role by sealing the Zero Point, but hasn't returned to the game ever since.
The Foundation might help loopers in their upcoming war against the Cube Queen, and accordingly, he might be added to the next Battle Pass. The hype for The Foundation skin is extraordinary, also because there were rumors that The Rock has voiced the character.
2) Imprisoned Jones
Agent Jones is the protagonist of the Fortnite storyline. Even though players have only witnessed snapshots of Jonesy since Chapter 2 Season 6, the agent might return during the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event.
Most recently, Donald Mustard talked about Agent Jones in a Twitter post and teased an upcoming skin. Interestingly, Agent Jones seems imprisoned in the image, and a skin based on this concept will most likely be a part of the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass.
3) Arctic Slone/Winter Slone
Dr. Slone has time and again helped loopers in escaping the wrath of invaders such as Kymera and the Cube Queen. The IO Head will play a similar role during the Chapter 2 Season 8 live event as well, and her efforts certainly won't be forgotten soon.
As per leaks, Epic Games is working on an Arctic Slone/Winter Slone skin, which should ideally be a part of the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass.
Collaboration skins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1
The two collaborations that can be officiated through the Battle Pass are Spider-Man and Star Wars.
The Spider-Man collaboration has been confirmed by several prominent leaks. Meanwhile, players are anticipating the Star Wars collaboration, because Darth Vader was secretly teased by Donald Mustard in his latest post.
Lastly, players are hoping that Epic Games will also add weapon charms, progressive outfits and unique character quests to the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass. The XP grind is easier than ever in the current season, and a matching Quests and Punchcard system might be used in the new Chapter as well.