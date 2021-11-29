Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass: Every skin & cosmetic that may arrive with it

Fortnite Chapter 3 is right around the corner, and players around the world naturally have sky-scraping expectations for Chapter 3 Season 1. The season will begin with a new story, and a brand new Fortnite map, codenamed Artemis, will arrive as well.

The Battle Pass will always remain the biggest highlight of any Fortnite season. Here are the skins and characters that might be a part of the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass skins and cosmetics might include imprisoned Agent Jones and more

1) The Foundation

The Foundation was first introduced during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 as a member of The Seven. He played an important role by sealing the Zero Point, but hasn't returned to the game ever since.

Abigail Braswell (Sponsored Account) @IiBraswell



1. He’s literally voiced by the rock himself

2. He saved all reality in Ch2 S6

3. He’s literally the hero in fortnite

4. And look at his armour, amazing. @Brandon68485290 I am literally the biggest fan of the foundation for these reasons:1. He’s literally voiced by the rock himself2. He saved all reality in Ch2 S63. He’s literally the hero in fortnite4. And look at his armour, amazing. @Brandon68485290 I am literally the biggest fan of the foundation for these reasons:1. He’s literally voiced by the rock himself2. He saved all reality in Ch2 S63. He’s literally the hero in fortnite 4. And look at his armour, amazing.

The Foundation might help loopers in their upcoming war against the Cube Queen, and accordingly, he might be added to the next Battle Pass. The hype for The Foundation skin is extraordinary, also because there were rumors that The Rock has voiced the character.

James Maddox @RealSourced #RealSourced #Fortnite Any other #Fortnite fans believe the Foundation will get stuck in the loop during his sacrifice during the live event!? Allowing us to get him as a skin in the next battle pass!? Any other #Fortnite fans believe the Foundation will get stuck in the loop during his sacrifice during the live event!? Allowing us to get him as a skin in the next battle pass!? #Fortnite #RealSourced

2) Imprisoned Jones

Agent Jones is the protagonist of the Fortnite storyline. Even though players have only witnessed snapshots of Jonesy since Chapter 2 Season 6, the agent might return during the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event.

Donald Mustard @DonaldMustard Agent Jones aka Jonsey. One of my favorite moments of CH2 was seeing Jones ‘collect hunters’ from so many different realities… only to finally realize he had to betray the Imagined Order and try to save the Zero Point!!! Agent Jones aka Jonsey. One of my favorite moments of CH2 was seeing Jones ‘collect hunters’ from so many different realities… only to finally realize he had to betray the Imagined Order and try to save the Zero Point!!! https://t.co/eOVi3lk3qr

Most recently, Donald Mustard talked about Agent Jones in a Twitter post and teased an upcoming skin. Interestingly, Agent Jones seems imprisoned in the image, and a skin based on this concept will most likely be a part of the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass.

Imprisoned Jones Fortnite skin teased by Donald Mustard (Image via Twitter/Donald Mustard)

3) Arctic Slone/Winter Slone

Dr. Slone has time and again helped loopers in escaping the wrath of invaders such as Kymera and the Cube Queen. The IO Head will play a similar role during the Chapter 2 Season 8 live event as well, and her efforts certainly won't be forgotten soon.

HYPEX @HYPEX Seems like Epic are also working on a Winter Dr Slone 👀 (Thanks to @Temimitsu for making the image) Seems like Epic are also working on a Winter Dr Slone 👀 (Thanks to @Temimitsu for making the image) https://t.co/MHB5dLnOp4

As per leaks, Epic Games is working on an Arctic Slone/Winter Slone skin, which should ideally be a part of the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass.

Collaboration skins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The two collaborations that can be officiated through the Battle Pass are Spider-Man and Star Wars.

Shiina @ShiinaBR FORTNITE X SPIDERMAN - SEE YOU IN CHAPTER 3 FORTNITE X SPIDERMAN - SEE YOU IN CHAPTER 3 https://t.co/jcGhGfEUPm

The Spider-Man collaboration has been confirmed by several prominent leaks. Meanwhile, players are anticipating the Star Wars collaboration, because Darth Vader was secretly teased by Donald Mustard in his latest post.

Antre @_antre__



Calling it now @DonaldMustard Darth Vader coming to fortnite in DecemberCalling it now @DonaldMustard Darth Vader coming to fortnite in December Calling it now https://t.co/SlShsUQXFt

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Lastly, players are hoping that Epic Games will also add weapon charms, progressive outfits and unique character quests to the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass. The XP grind is easier than ever in the current season, and a matching Quests and Punchcard system might be used in the new Chapter as well.

Edited by Sabine Algur