How to get Creative Mode XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is out and players are busy farming XP to unlock Battle Pass cosmetics that have exclusive skins like Spider-Man, Shanta and Buff Llama. Farming XP in Fortnite has become a rather tough job and the game has turned out to be a grind fest for players who need to invest a lot of time to quickly unlock the Battle Pass every season.

However, Creative Mode has always been a boon to all Fortnite players, allowing them to take a break from the sweaty battle royale lobbies and commit to finishing tasks and accolades to earn XP. There are also multiple glitches that pop up time and again in Creative Mode that players to unlock more than twenty levels at a time.

Chapter 3 Creative Mode is also offering some serious XP this new season and this article will provide all the intel players require to farm Creative Mode XP in Chapter 3 Season 1.

Collect a ton of Battle Pass XP via Creative mode in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The best way to get Creative Mode XP in Fortnite is through AFK farming and it still works in Chapter 3 Season 1. AFK farming requires no actual gameplay and players can earn up to 60,000 XP per day. Players earn up to 12,000 XP every 15 minutes by simply sitting in the Creative Hub that has all the portals for the multiple Creative maps.

Deathrun 999 is another great Creative mode which is easy and players can earn up to 10,000 XP for multiple levels completed in addition to the AFK XP players can already earn from the mode.

Finally, there are multiple glitches in Creative Mode that still exist in Fortnite Chapter 3. However, these methods are not recommended as they are risky and can lead to bans.

If Epic Games notices any players gaining 50 plus levels in a single day, they might come under the radar for earning XP illegally.

As of now, the best way to farm Creative Mode XP is through the AFK method and playing the different maps and completing objectives.

