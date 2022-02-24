Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 leaks: Peacemaker skin, Tilted Towers destruction, and more

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season is ending soon, but players can still expect some new content to arrive in the 19.40 update. It will be the final update for the season, and the community has sky-scraping expectations from it.

From cosmetics to map changes, Epic Games has left no stone unturned to keep players satisfied in Chapter 3 Season 1. Leaks have suggested that the new Chapter is about to get even better with the war between the Imagined Order and The Seven.

Here are some Chapter 3 Season 1 leaks related to Tilted Towers' destruction, a Peacemaker skin, and more.

WWE superstar John Cena teases the arrival of Peacemaker in Fortnite Chapter 3

WWE Superstar and famous Hollywood actor John Cena recently starred in HBO Max's TV series Peacemaker. The series is based on a superhero who fights for peace (as the name suggests), but he even kills people to serve this purpose.

The series has been a massive hit, and it won't be a surprise if Epic Games capitalizes on this with a crossover.

John Cena posted an image of Fortnite Chapter 3 on his official Instagram account, which took fans into a state of frenzy.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



John Cena has just posted an image of the Fortnite Island with no context on Instagram, with the knowledge that he plays Peacemaker, maybe we will see Peacemaker in Fortnite Soon!

John Cena posting Fortnite images could mean something or nothing as he is popular for posting random memes/images anyway.

There's a chance that a Peacemaker collaboration is in the works. Speaking about the same, director James Gunn claimed that Donald Mustard and executives at DC should be the ones answering this question.

Tilted Towers in Fortnite Chapter 3 could be destroyed

Tilted Towers recently returned to Epic Games' battle royale title, and fans are obsessed with the OG POI. In every game, the majority of the lobby lands there and relives the memories from Chapter 1.

However, the earthquakes caused by IO's massive drillers could prove to be disastrous for Tilted Towers. Loopers on Reddit have claimed that the earthquakes will become more intense in a few weeks, and they could end up destroying the OG POI.

Apart from these massive changes, patch 19.40 might bring back these game modes:

Horde Rush

Unvaulted LTM

Mobility, Chicken, and Bargain Bin Wild Weeks

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The final update of Chapter 3 - Season 1 currently has had 186 builds and is expected to release ~March 1st.



Some challenge content we might see in that update is:

- Horde Rush & Unvaulted LTM Challenges

The final update of Chapter 3 - Season 1 currently has had 186 builds and is expected to release ~March 1st.

Some challenge content we might see in that update is:

- Horde Rush & Unvaulted LTM Challenges

- Mobility, Chicken, & Bargain Bin Wild Weeks

All in all, it is evident that Epic Games won't disappoint players with the 19.40 update. Also, leakers have stated that the developers have started working on Chapter 3 Season 2.

HYPEX @HYPEX All these upcoming things are hinting more & more towards an IO & Seven war season, you can't tell me otherwise..



- Tank Vehicle

- Tactical Sprinting

- Tactical Overshield

- Clamber (Parkou/Climbing)

- Unreleased Mythic Thermal AR

All these upcoming things are hinting more & more towards an IO & Seven war season, you can't tell me otherwise..

- Tank Vehicle

- Tactical Sprinting

- Tactical Overshield

- Clamber (Parkou/Climbing)

- Unreleased Mythic Thermal AR

- Vehicle Mods (Turrets & Possible Armor)

Many data-mined features like Tactical Sprint, Tactical Overshield, and Mythic Thermal AR are yet to arrive, and it isn't confirmed if they will be added in Chapter 3 Season 1 or Chapter 3 Season 2.

