How to visit different Seven Outposts in a single match in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is live with Seasonal Quests and players have to complete challenges in order to earn XP and level up on the Battle Pass. Week 3 Seasonal Quests are online and players have multiple different missions, one of them involving visiting Seven Outposts in the game's battle royale mode.

The challenges are quite simple and with a few tips, Fortnite players can complete all of the week's quests in just a few matches. Doing so will reward players with a total of 175,000 XP which will definitely help in the progression of the Battle Pass. Upon reaching level 100, players will be able to unlock the entire Season 1 Battle Pass and also unlock a ton of exclusive cosmetics, including the popular Spider-Man skin. This article will provide easy tips on how to complete the Week 3 quest: Visit different Seven Outposts in a single match (2).

Fortnite Chapter 3 Week 3 quest: Visit different Seven Outposts in a single match (2)

To complete this mission, players will have to visit two Seven Outposts in a single match. While the task is not extremely difficult, players often get themselves killed on their way to the second Outpost.

Fortnite players can find seven Seven Outposts spread throughout the map, including up the mountains in Camp Cuddle, on the island north of the Joneses POI and also in the southernmost part of the map, south-east of Chonker's Speedway.

For this particular mission, it is best to drop into the first Seven Outpost and quickly gather loot before using a Rift to teleport to the next Outpost. This would allow players to avoid any conflicts that arise from traveling on foot or with a vehicle.

Drop into the outpost that is north-east of The Daily Bugle, right on the edge of the island. Players should quickly find loot in the area and then head straight for the Rift available in the POI. Teleport to the second outpost, the nearest one being on the island north of The Joneses. As soon as Fortnite players reach the POI, a notification should pop up and confirm that the quest has been completed.

