Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: The mystical fate of Pleasant Park

Rumors surrounding the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 and the ushering in of Chapter 3 Season 1 are coming from all corners of the web.

Many believe that Chapter 2 Season 8 will be the finale, and Chapter 3 will begin immediately after. Leakers and data miners have made this the center of their information gathering as of late.

One location that may already have its fate decided once Fortnite Chapter 3 begins is the beloved Pleasant Park. It has lasted this long, and the players think it isn't going anywhere.

Pleasant Park and it's future in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Pleasant Park is a beloved location (Image via Epic Games)

The map is clearly changing with the Cube Queen's corruption spreading throughout the Fortnite island. It is on its way to Pleasant Park and other areas, with players unsure of what to expect when it spreads fully.

That leaves this place's fate up in the air as Chapter 2 is allegedly ready to end. It raises the question of what original Fortnite points of interest will remain in the new Chapter and which ones will go.

Pleasant Park recently received a fundraiser location for the Salvaged B.R.U.T.E. mech. These beasts were fully funded, and Cube Monsters are on the run from this giant fighting machine.

Whenever the live event of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 takes place, these fundraiser locations could play into the action. They could be used by loopers to take the fight to the Cube Queen.

There are rumors that these locations will be protected and used to fight the Cube Queen and her monsters. With a giant mech waiting near Pleasant Park, the POI could easily remain standing after the live event.

Of course, all of these leaks and rumors should be considered speculation until anything officially happens. Still, it makes perfect sense for Pleasant Park to stay.

It has been in Fortnite since the very beginning. The area has gone through a meteor hitting the island, a flood taking over, numerous villains with dastardly plots, and was once even in the clutches of Marvel's Dr. Doom.

Pleasant Park is as tough as it gets, and there is no way it won't come back in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Even TheCampingRusher thinks so at the end of the above video detailing more Chapter 3 rumors.

