Where to talk to Guaco, Bunker Jonesy, and Cuddle Team Leader in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Week 3 seasonal quests are live in the game and players can complete these easy quests to earn quite a significant amount of XP. All Fortnite players are in a race to complete the Battle Pass for Season 1 by reaching level 100 and unlocking 500 Battle Stars. Doing so will also unlock the highly coveted Spider-Man outfit along with other exclusive Chapter 3 cosmetics.

The Week 3 quests for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 involve a few activities that will take players around the island, have them visit the Seven Outposts, jump on Spider-Man Bouncers, search for coolers and much more.

This article will guide players on how to talk to Guaco, Bunker Jonesy, and Cuddle Team Leader. Players will need to know the precise locations of these NPCs and avoid getting themselves eliminated by the enemy to complete this quest and earn XP.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Week 3 quest: Talk to Guaco, Bunker Jonesy, and Cuddle Team Leader (3)

To complete this quest, Fortnite players will have to interact with three particular NPCs on the map, Guaco, Bunker Jonesy, and Cuddle Team Leader. All three NPCs need to be visited and interacted with to complete the quest. A total of 175,000 XP can be earned by completing all the quests available in Week 3.

To successfully complete this quest, players need to know the exact location of the specified NPCs on the Chapter 3 map. Below are the detailed locations of all three NPCs:

1) Guaco - This NPC can be found in Greasy Grove. It can be seen walking in the first floor of the central building with the green border on top.

2) Bunker Jonesy - Drop into The Joneses POI to interact with Bunker Jonesy who can be easily spotted strolling around the open grounds with a long yellow beard.

3) Cuddle Team Leader - This particular NPC is located in the northern section of Camp Cuddle. Look for the three conjoined wooden houses with bright red hoods and the NPC can be found strolling inside.

Complete this quest to earn XP and level up easily in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Players should try to complete all seasonal quests as early as possible on their journey to level 100 in the Battle Pass.

