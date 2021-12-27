Fortnite Chapter 3 XP Glitch: New Creative mode glitch grants 24,000 XP per minute

While not as a bad as Season 2, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 players are busy farming XP in the game to level up and unlock their Battle Pass. Exclusive Chapter 3 cosmetics and outfits are available in the Battle Pass and players will unlock the much coveted Spider-Man outfit at level 100.

However, with farming XP made difficult, Fortnite players have to complete tons of quests and challenges and even then it might not be fast enough to unlock the Battle Pass with 500 Battle Stars. Therefore, players look to take a break from tedious Battle Royale lobbies and opt to farm some XP in Creative mode.

There are tons of Creative mode maps and many offer massive XP to players. This latest glitch allows players to farm 24,000 XP a minute allowing them to farm a lot more efficiently.

How players are levelling up quickly in Fortnite Creative mode earning 24,000 XP per minute

Fortnite players can earn up to 400 XP per second on this new XP glitch map in Creative mode and can quickly progress on the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass to unlock all exclusive Chapter 3 outfits and cosmetics.

Players have documented the following steps in Fortnite Chapter 3 in a bid to gain easy XP:

Go to the Creative hub and enter island code: 4186-0201-898452

Enter the map and go to the option to 'Start Game.' Once the map has loaded in, players will spot a holographic figure dancing in the middle.

Walk straight towards the figure and then take a right. Walk some more and take a sharp left. Players should be able to spot a number of weapons lying around.

Fortnite players will then spot a Gingerbread Man figure against the wall. Go up to the figure and an interact button should appear saying 'Santa Gift.' Press the button and players should start getting minimal amount of XP.

Fortnite players will spot a flight of stairs on their right. Move up the flight of stairs and another flight should be visible. Move up that bit as well and jump a few times looking up.

Another 'Get XP' interact button should pop-up. Players can enable it to earn almost 400 XP per second. It adds up to 24,000 XP every minute that players stay on the map.

Also Read Article Continues below

Disclaimer: Users are advised to avoid using such glitches as Epic Games can issue a permanent ban as punishment.

Edited by Danyal Arabi