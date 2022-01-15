Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 XP Glitch: Creative map rewards over 1 million XP within minutes

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is almost halfway through, and players are busy grinding to level up and unlock the Battle Pass. The Battle Pass has an initial 100 tiers, which are filled with exclusive cosmetics.

Farming XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 can be difficult, as with higher levels, the XP required is massive and often grinding the Battle Royale mode is not quick enough.

Players who are beyond level 100 and want to unlock additional levels up to 200 will have to farm a ton of rank XP. Chapter 3 has treated players with a ton of XP glitch maps in the Creative mode that make the grinding considerably easier.

The glitches need to be performed correctly in order for the XP to come through. A new XP glitch map is in the news and this article will lay down the perfect procedure to perform the glitch and get up to a million XP within minutes.

Note: XP glitches are patched within 12 to 24 hours of being discovered. If the following XP glitch doesn't work, please refer to other methods available in our Fortnite section.

How to farm 1,000,000 XP within minutes in the new Fortnite XP glitch map

Follow the easy steps given below to farm millions of XP easily on the new glitch map in Creative mode.

1) Go to Creative Hub and enter the following island code: 4419-7734-5633v87

2) The name of the map should be: New Mythic- Free For All (XP). Enter the map and make sure the game is in 'private.'

3) Jump down on to the area in front and there should be an ice vault in the left-hand-side corner.

4) Go to the extreme left wall close to the vault and stand on the second row, leaving three boxes. Build five stairs from these boxes and then build a floor. After the floor is made, perform an emote. Players should get a Prop-O-Matic gun instantly.

5) Come down and locate a snowball beside the bedding in the vault. Use the gun to turn into a snowball from outside the vault. This might be tricky and Fortnite players will need to aim correctly.

6) After turning into a snowball, go inside the vault and behind the fire-place. Navigate the area until an interact button pops up. It is difficult to find but players should get it after some tries.

7) Once the button pops up, claim it and players should be teleported to a different map where they will start getting XP instantly.

Disclaimer: Epic Games can issue bans for exploiting XP glitches.Therefore, Fortnite players are advised not to abuse these methods.

