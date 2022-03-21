Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 dataminer almost confirms the return of Lightsabers

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is finally here, and leaks have already suggested the return of Lightsabers. The Mythic Melee weapons were a huge hit during Chapter 2, and players have been eagerly awaiting their return ever since.

From no building to new weapons, loopers are experiencing several changes in the meta. Just like Season 1, there are new mechanics that players must learn to win games.

Here are some leaks claiming that Lightsabers might soon appear in Chapter 3 Season 2.

Fortnite leaker discovers Lightsabers in Chapter 3 Season 2 files

Prominent leaker Shiina recently revealed that the following strings have been discovered in the files:

Kylo Ren's Lightsaber

Luke's Lightsaber

Mace Windu's Lightsaber

Rey's Lightsaber

Moreover, Lightsaber icons have been re-added to Epic Games' Battle Royale game with the latest 20.00 update (Chapter 3 Season 2 update).

Hence, it is safe to assume that the return of Lightsabers is closer than ever. Having said that, there is no information on their potential release date.

Back in the day, content creators and streamers heavily used Lightsabers for silly challenges and entertaining content. Even though some players complained about them being overpowered, they are still considered one of the best Mythic items ever.

Are Lightsabers in Fortnite too overpowered?

While veterans might remember the powers of Lightsabers from Star Wars, newer players might not know what to expect from the upcoming Melee weapons.

fitzy @FitzyLeakz @ShiinaBR now this is the confirmation that season 2 is the best @ShiinaBR now this is the confirmation that season 2 is the best

Statistically, Lightsabers dealt 45 damage and were also able to block bullets. As mentioned above, there are four different types of Lightsabers, but they differ only in terms of color (Blue, Green, Red, and Purple).

Lightsabers in Fortnite were called overpowered because they could block damage. The only viable strategy against them is to use fast-firing weapons like SMGs. Also, explosives like Grenades or the Rocket Launcher are very effective against an opponent who's trying to block bullets.

This strategy sounds efficient, but it is a lot harder than it seems. In Chapter 2, players reported that opponents with Lightsabers simply ignored their bullets and walked towards them. With some quick close-range swings, the wielders of Lightsabers were then able to eliminate them.

All in all, Fortnite should reintroduce Lightsabers in Chapter 3 Season 2, with some changes in their stats and damage-blocking abilities. Considering that the current meta is 'Spray and Pray,' loopers might not struggle to deal with them.

