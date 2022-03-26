Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 map has a hidden secret from the OG Fortnite map

Amidst a ton of changes in gameplay, players can also find an Easter egg on the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 map. As it turns out, the developers have brought back a fan-favorite storyline from Chapter 1.

Back in 2019 during Season 7, two rocks on the OG island were spotted by loopers. Interestingly, they were shaped like humans and the community started tracking their location and actions frequently.

#Fortnite #Leaks Who remembers the 'Rock Family' from Chapter 1? Well they are back, well… currently buried under the sand, but thanks to a glitch that lets you see under the map we can see them in full!

Here's the story of the Rock Family in Fortnite and their location on the Chapter 3 Season 2 map.

Where is the Rock Family in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

YouTuber EveryDayFN discovered the Rock Family near Condo Canyon recently. Several human-shaped stones are partially buried underground. They might not look like humans at the moment, but players can confirm this by going underneath the map.

While veterans are excited for the return of the Rock Family, here's a summary of their adventure from Chapter 1 that will help newer players understand their significance.

The story of Rock Family from Chapter 1

It all started when a Stone Man and a Stone Lady appeared on the map during Chapter 1. Owing to the Volcano eruptions and lava, they could not meet and only waved at each other from a distance.

However, after several months of waiting, the two finally met and became a couple. They then moved to the eastern side of the island and happily lived with their Stone Child.

Rock Family near the jungle in Chapter 1 (Image via Epic Games)

The Stone Child also went on its own adventure and found a Stone Dog who later saved him from falling off the edge of a cliff. At the end of Season 10, the stones disappeared but their story had a happy ending.

Stone Dog saving the Stone Child (Image via Epic Games)

In Chapter 2 Season 5, it was revealed that the Imagined Order has kidnapped the Stone Dog. Luckily, towards the end of Chapter 2, the IO's facility was destroyed and Stone Dog was set free.

Will Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 feature a Rock Family story?

Although single members of the Rock Family have appeared in Fortnite on several occasions, the entire family hasn't been seen together since Chapter 1 Season 10.

Located North of Condo Canyon it appears the once beloved stone family from Chapter 1 have returned. They're currently covered by sand but hopefully we see their story progress over the season

In Chapter 3 Season 2, the parents, the kid, and the dog are finally reunited, and it is safe to assume that another chapter in their life is about to begin. Accordingly, loopers who love stories should keep an eye on the rocks near Condo Canyon.

