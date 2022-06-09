How much XP is required to reach level 100 in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3?

Epic Games nerfed the XP system in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. Given how the current XP system is in the game, players have been forced to move to Creative Mode and Save The World to make up for the troublesome XP grind in the regular battle royale.

Given how difficult the current XP grind in the game is, reaching level 100 seems like a very difficult task.

XP required to make it to level 100 in Fortnite

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Each level in Fortnite is now 80,000 XP instead of 75,000 XP.



This means for Level 100 you now require a total of 7,920,000 XP.

As of now, players will have to collect 80,000 XP to make it past one level in Fortnite. To make it to Level 100 in the game, players will have to collect a whopping 7,192,000 XP over the next few months if they want to make the most out of the Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass.

Here is a breakdown of how much XP players can earn by completing activities in the game:

Completing a weekly challenge: 15,000 XP

15,000 XP Completing a daily challenge: 1,000 XP

1,000 XP Completing a daily punch card: 15,000 XP

15,000 XP Completing a Milestone stage: 20,000 XP

20,000 XP Completing a Milestone: 5,000 XP

Even though the XP offerings in the Battle Royale mode look like they're enough, players will have to put in a lot of grind in order to make it past just one level in the Battle Pass. That said, Epic Games buffed up the accolade XP that players could earn in the game. For now, every accolade rewards players with 2000 XP instead of just 1000 XP.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Epic has pushed a hotfix buffing accolade XP.



All accolade XP amounts appear to have been multiplied by 2x. (Discovering a landmark is now 2,000 XP instead of 1,000 XP)

The current situation in Fortnite makes it look as if Epic Games is wanting the community to focus on the Creative Mode for the most part. The same could be said for the Save The World expansion.

However, Save The World is a paid expansion and not everyone in Fortnite owns it. Since the Creative Mode is accessible to everyone for free, this nerfed XP system could be a way of Epic Games trying to divert the entire crowd towards that mode.

The Creative Mode in Fortnite features many maps that can be refreshing in players tend to get tired of the regular Battle Royale mode. Box Fight, Deathrun and Team Death Match are some of the really popular modes in the Creative Mode.

Interestingly enough, most of these Creative maps also have XP enabled, allowing players to collect XP just by spending time on the island. For now, this seems to be an easier way to progress through the disastrous XP grind in Chapter 3 Season 3.

The community has also been pretty vocal about the XP related issues that they're facing in the game. Epic Games has mostly listened to the community in the past, and they will probably continue to do so in the near future as well.

To ease the XP grind, Epic Games did add a small buff to the accolades, but there's a chance that the developers will add more ways to earn XP as Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 progresses.

