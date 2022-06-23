Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3: Top 10 landing spots with most chest spawns

The party vibes of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 have turned the map into a place where anyone can find what they need.

There are new points of interest and old ones that players are all too familiar with. With the switch to the new season, there are tons of chests to open and loot to snag from them.

Players will be able to land in various spots on the Fortnite map to gear up and make the push for the Victory Royale. Ten of them stand out among the others with an abundance of chests.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

10 best places to land in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 with the most chests

10) The Temple

A look at the Temple in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The Temple is northeast of The Daily Bugle. It is a great place to land, loot, and rotate to the Bugle or other nearby points of interest to find even more gear or start picking fights.

It is on the complete opposite side of the map than most of the new locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. Not only does that make it less landed than others, but it also leaves the mass of chests at the landmark for the taking.

9) West of Reality Falls

A look at the Reality Falls POI in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Reality Falls is one of the new aforementioned spots on the map. Tons of players land there to check it out and see what loot it offers. Keep going west instead and land at a place like Groovy Groove or Scratch Pad.

These lesser-known landmarks are just past Reality Falls and are very close together. Players can easily grab loot from one, shift to another, and open dozens of chests along the route.

8) Washout Warf

A look at Washout Warf in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Washout Warf is a landmark on the northern tip of the island. It is above Logjam Lumberyard and sits at the coast. The pier may be small, but it has multiple containers and buildings with chests.

It is also very close to Choppin' Chateau, which could easily be included with it as a landing spot. Not many people will go to either, and they have a load of chests that can be looted.

7) Condo Canyon

A look at Condo Canyon (Image via Epic Games)

Condo Canyon gets its name from the condos found in the area. There are buildings galore with several floors throughout that are home to all sorts of floor loot and chests.

It is also one of the least popular landing zones in Fortnite simply because of its distance from the center of the map and many of the new points of interest. Players will find more chests than they know what to do with here.

6) Greasy Grove

A look at Greasy Grove (Image via Epic Games)

Greasy Grove has been a part of Fortnite for a long time. It is one of the most popular points of interest the battle royale has ever seen and remains one of the best places to land in Chapter 3 Season 3.

Some of it has been overtaken by the roots of the Reality Tree, but that doesn't stop it from having a bunch of buildings with just as many chests for players to find weapons and ammo.

5) Sleepy Sound

A look at Sleepy Sound (Image via Epic Games)

Sleepy Sound is at the center of the northern portion of the map. This quiet little neighborhood has many homes and businesses that players can enter to find loot.

Almost every building there has multiple floors and stairwells with chests hiding underneath. Knocking down just about any wall in this point of interest will reveal a glowing chest.

4) Chonker's Speedway

A look at Chonker's Speedway (Image via Epic Games)

Chonker's Speedway is definitely one of the coolest points of interest to visit on the Fortnite map. It is a giant dirt racing track with a lot of buildings surrounding the speedway.

Some players drop here to race around the track. Others drop here to take advantage of some of the best looting in the game. There could be upwards of 40 chests just hanging out in or around the place.

3) The Daily Bugle

A look at the Daily Bugle (Image via Epic Games)

The Daily Bugle was added with Chapter 3 and the inclusion of Spider-Man in Fortnite. The honeymoon phase for the POI is over, and it sees fewer players land there than it used to.

That doesn't mean anything about it has changed. The tall building still has a load of chests inside and several that spawn around its vicinity. Grab the loot and launch off of the webs to get out of there.

2) Rave Cave

A look at Rave Cave (Image via Epic Games)

Rave Cave absolutely rules. It is a wonderful place to enjoy a rollercoaster and some great tunes to dance to. The best thing about it is the insane amount of loot that can be found here.

The POI is huge. It is filled with corridors, rooms, and cubbies that contain chests. Players will have to fight for them, but there are way too many chests in one spot.

1) Tilted Towers

A look at Tilted Towers (Image via Epic Games)

Of course, the best place to land with many chest spawns in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is Tilted Towers. The historical point of interest is back with the same amount of aggression and loot that players expect.

Tilted has plenty of buildings filled with chests for players to open. Players must drop in, fight from the top to the ground while looting, and hope that they make it out alive.

